Berndt to retire from Bremer, join RWCF

Jana Berndt, president/market manager at Bremer Bank, is retiring at the end of 2020 after a 36-year career with the company, and taking a part-time position as development director for the Richland-Wilkin Community Foundation.
“As I contemplated retirement, I knew I was not ready to completely be done working,” Berndt said. “The opportunity presented itself to continue the great work we started many years ago with the community foundation and it seemed like the perfect fit. I’m excited to join the team officially.”
Berndt told the Daily News she has mixed emotions about stepping away from her successful career, but that the timing felt right.
“It gives me more time to enjoy my family,” she said.
In the banking industry for nearly four decades, Berndt began her career as a teller and proof operator in the Crookston Bank in 1978, working throughout high school and college. She started her full time employment with Bremer after a brief stint as a customer service representative at the American Bank and Trust in Moorhead, Minnesota, in 1984.
Starting at what was then the First American Bank as a new account representative, she has spent her career across multiple business lines. From new accounts, to consumer lending, grocery store banking, human resources, marketing, small business lending and investments for a few short years, Berndt settled into market leadership and consumer banking. In 2000, she became the president/market manager for the Bremer Bank in Breckenridge and Wahpeton, a release from Bremer Bank stated.
Berndt said she is grateful for the partnerships and work relationships she’s made over the years.
“These last years have been challenging yet some of the most rewarding years I’ve had in banking. I am extremely proud of the team I’ve had the pleasure of working, mentoring and coaching these years,” she said. “I will miss my ‘Bremer family’ but am confident more than ever, we work for an awesome company and I know we will continue to thrive in the community.”
Berndt has served with the RWCF as the volunteer chair for 20 years. During that time, the foundation’s permanent endowment fund grew from $190,000 to more than $561,000 in total assets.
The Richland-Wilkin Community Foundation was established in 1985 by a group of residents concerned about the lack of funding for local organizations. The foundation provides a method of receiving funds and donations to benefit projects or nonprofit organizations in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. The RWCF is affiliated with the North Dakota Community Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization.
Some of the grant recipients awarded in 2109 by the RWCF include Mooreton Park Board for an ice skating/hockey rink, Wyndmere School for Battle of the Books program, city of Breckenridge for pickleball court fencing, and the Red Door Art Gallery for updated lighting and student art show support.
In addition to the foundation, Berndt has also served on the CHI St. Francis Board of Directors and Finance Committee, the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, the Breckenridge Education Foundation, the North Dakota State College of Science Alumni Foundation, and the United Way of Richland Wilkin Board of Directors, which recently disbanded. The RWCF took over the annual giving campaign previously run by the United Way to ensure that local nonprofits continued to receive that crucial financial support, a release from the foundation stated.
“Jana’s experience and knowledge of this community and entire area makes her the perfect fit for this position,” Diane Cordes, a member of the RWCF Board of Directors, said. “We are so pleased she accepted this position and are very excited to see what she will be able to accomplish.”
For more information about the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation can find more information at www.NDCF.net/RichlandWilkin.
