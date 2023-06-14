COLFAX, N.D. — Unofficial results for the Richland 44 School Board election held Tuesday, June 13 indicate two incumbents have been re-elected. The results will be canvassed and declared official Monday, June 26.

A total of 153 ballots were cast, Richland 44 Business Manager Kendra Dockter confirmed. They included 77 ballots cast in Colfax, North Dakota, home of Richland 44 High School, and 76 ballots cast in Abercrombie, North Dakota, home of Richland Elementary School. The seven-member Richland 44 School Board represents areas throughout northern Richland County, North Dakota.



