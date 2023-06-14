COLFAX, N.D. — Unofficial results for the Richland 44 School Board election held Tuesday, June 13 indicate two incumbents have been re-elected. The results will be canvassed and declared official Monday, June 26.
A total of 153 ballots were cast, Richland 44 Business Manager Kendra Dockter confirmed. They included 77 ballots cast in Colfax, North Dakota, home of Richland 44 High School, and 76 ballots cast in Abercrombie, North Dakota, home of Richland Elementary School. The seven-member Richland 44 School Board represents areas throughout northern Richland County, North Dakota.
Nathan Berseth, the current school board president and Eagle South representative, received 99 total votes. They include 56 cast in Abercrombie and 43 cast in Colfax. There were also 38 total write-in votes from both precincts for Eric Mickelson, five total write-in votes from both precincts for Festus Mickelson and one write-in vote in Abercrombie for Julé Ballinger. Berseth has served since 2017.
Kyle Krump, who currently represents the city of Colfax, received 121 total votes. They include 64 cast in Abercrombie and 57 cast in Colfax. There were also 10 total write-in votes from both precincts for Kayla Gylland, five total write-in votes from both precincts for Scott Gauslow and two write-in votes in Colfax for Turner Fixen. Krump has served since 2023.
The Richland 44 School Board also includes Craig Olson, the board vice president and Nansen Township representative, who has served since 2018; Derek Beito, the Eagle North representative, who has served since 2022; Nicole Rostad Holdman, the Colfax Township representative, who has served since 2018; Amy Lee Lehmann, the city of Abercrombie representative, who has served since 2018; and Dallas Loff, the Abercrombie Township representative, who has served since 2022.