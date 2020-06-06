Two Richland 44 School Board incumbents are running in uncontested races.
School Board President Nathan Berseth is running for re-election to represent the south portion of Eagle Township, North Dakota. Board Director Jody Lingen is running for re-election to represent Colfax, North Dakota.
“Our district is at an exciting time,” Berseth said. “We have an excellent administration and staff in place. We are slowly growing and with the recent announcement of the $10,000 scholarship(s) available for each graduating senior, the possibilities are endless.”
Lingen agrees, saying the district has an extremely talented and visionary school administration and staff.
“There are so many wonderful things happening at Richland 44 and it’s an honor to be a part of it in some way,” she said.
Lingen and Berseth had no difficulty explaining their roles as board members. For him, it includes taking a serious approach to the district’s financial well-being, including hiring administrators for the daily operations. For her, it includes being good stewards for the district and its communities.
“I want to continue focusing on enhancing our students’ academic success and life skills preparedness,” Lingen said. “We want to give all students the confidence and opportunity to excel in whatever path they choose. These kids are our future and it’s looking pretty bright.”
Students’ test scores and future readiness is also important to Berseth.
“As much as possible, providing the tools for these students to achieve to their highest potential is one of my high priorities,” he said.
Richland 44’s official election day is Tuesday, June 9. Ballots can be mailed to Richland 44 School District, C/O Kendra Dockter, PO Box 49, Colfax, ND 58018. They can also be turned in at a secure drop box located at Richland 44 High School.
“Ballots must be postmarked no later than Monday, June 8 and must be in the drop box by 5 p.m. on June 8,” the district stated.
A seven-member body, the Richland 44 School Board has directors representing communities including the cities of Colfax and Abercrombie, and Abercrombie, Colfax, Eagle and Nansen townships, North Dakota.
“Each of our current board members brings a unique perspective and background to the table,” Berseth said.
Both Berseth and Lingen appreciate engaging with their fellow board directors, having robust discussions including questions and challenges, while still respecting opinions and keeping focus on Richland 44.
“I’m optimistically hoping for our kids to return to school this fall and that ‘COVID-19’ is a term we can speak a lot less of in the 2020-2021 school year,” Lingen said.
Also on Richland 44’s ballot is the question of whether or not the district should publish minutes from school board meetings in its official newspaper. Since 2018, that paper has been Daily News.
Richland 44’s next board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 15. It will be held at Richland 44 High School, 101 Main Ave., Colfax.
