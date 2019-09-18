Bertsch resigning from city council

Wahpeton Councilwoman Renelle Bertsch, who represents the city’s 2nd Ward, is resigning from office.
Bertsch’s resignation is effective Monday, Sept. 30. It was unanimously approved by the Wahpeton City Council Monday, Sept. 16.
“Participating as a council member on the Wahpeton City Council these past 11 years plus several months has truly been an honor and a privilege,” Bertsch wrote. “The knowledge I’ve gained and the people I’ve met and worked with during this time will always be remembered and appreciated.”
The council also voted to not immediately call a special election for Bertsch’s term, which expires in June 2020. Voters have 15 days from Monday, Sept. 30 to file a petition calling for a special election.
If the minimum amount of 19 signatures is not reached, the council may appoint a 2nd Ward resident to complete Bertsch’s term. Nineteen signatures equals 5 percent of the number of 2nd Ward voters in the last election. Five percent is the minimum amount of signatures needed, Lies said Monday.
Residents who are interested in being appointed can contact Wahpeton City Hall. The council may at their discretion have a pool of applicants.
Council also may choose not to fill the vacancy prior to the June 2020 election, a duration of approximately nine months.
Wahpeton City Hall has female staff who provide detailed and insightful work, Bertsch wrote. She also applauded city employees for their daily, rain or shine, continuous service.
“The one constant in life is change. And I am choosing to recognize the new opportunities that are presenting in my life. So, it is with great consideration that I am making this difficult decision to move on to the next chapter,” Bertsch continued.
Bertsch is the fifth Wahpeton council member to leave office in just over three years. The others are:
• Councilman-at-large Martin Schmidt, who wasn’t re-elected in 2018; voters elected at-large candidates Kelly McNary and Lane Wateland that year
• Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale, who assumed office after Mayor Meryl Hansey’s resignation in 2017 and was elected in 2018; 1st Ward Councilman Rory McCann was appointed to replace Dale and also elected in 2018
• Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries, who resigned to assume his city position; Councilwoman-at-large Tiana Bohn was appointed to replace DeVries and also elected in 2018
• North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, who did not run for re-election in 2016; voters elected at-large candidates DeVries and Perry Miller
Bertsch’s recent council activity includes serving on the Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee. In 2014, she ran against former Councilman Meryl Hansey for the office of mayor. Hansey was in office from 2014-2017.
City council sub-committee meetings are held at 12 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday and Tuesday of the month. Open to the public, they are held at Wahpeton City Hall and are not broadcast.
The next council meeting, which will be broadcast, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
