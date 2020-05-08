Best Small Daily, Weekly Newspapers in North Dakota

Daily News and News Monitor both won the Sweepstakes Awards in their circulation categories at the annual North Dakota State Newspaper's Better Newspaper Contest for work done in 2019. Daily News took third place for General Excellence. Daily News won 59 awards in news and advertising, and News Monitor garnered 66 awards. Pictured, seated, Publisher Tara Klostreich and Daily News Managing Editor Carrie McDermott; standing from left, Reporter Paige Rudick, Sales Consultant Savannah Paulson, Advertising Manager Diana Hermes, reporter Frank Stanko, News Monitor Managing Editor Karen Speidel, Business Manager Patty Fugleberg, Production Manager Candace Engstrom and Circulation Clerk Arianna Appell.
