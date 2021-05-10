The Southern Red River Valley’s sorority of seamstresses was at it again Thursday, May 6.
Eleven women from Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding community gathered at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, for the annual blessing of the graduation quilts.
A nondenominational group, Bethel Lutheran’s quilters have shared what they’ve sewn with countless needy individuals. They’re also known for providing quilts to Bethel members who are graduating high school.
Twenty-four total quilts were assembled for the class of 2021. One was given in advance, as the recipient was in need of some comfort in advance, quilters explained.
Bethel Lutheran’s quilters only recently returned to Bethel Lutheran. Because of temporary closures and gathering limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, quilters worked from summer 2020-winter 2021 in one member’s garage. The quilters are happy to be back and providing for their young neighbors.
Sonja Christensen, Wahpeton, led the prayer. Prior to it, the quilters participated in a traditional blessing.
“Our thoughts are turning to those young people all over the area who are reaching a milestone in their lives as they graduate from high school,” Christensen said. “You see, there was a day when their parents or guardians held them in their arms and rocked them to sleep.”
The baby boys and girls were covered in a blanket to keep them warm, safe and comforted. They’ve become young adults who very soon will launch new lives possibly away from the safety and security of their home, family, church and community, Christensen said.
“As they go out into the world, may these quilts be a reminder of their parents’ love and the nurture of this Christian community. Wherever they go, near or far, when the night is cold and they feel alone, may these quilts help them remember they’re never alone,” Christensen said.
The annual draping of Bethel Lutheran Church’s youth in the high school graduation quilts is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday, May 23. Wahpeton High School will hold its graduation Sunday, May 30, followed by Breckenridge High School on Sunday, June 6.
