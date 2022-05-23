Twelve young parishioners of Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, received special graduation presents during a Sunday, May 22 service.
Each year, Bethel Lutheran’s non-denominational quilting group creates blankets for young adults graduating from area high schools. A total of 18 Bethel Lutheran parishioners will be members of the class of 2022, and two-thirds of them were present to be draped in the quilts by family members.
“What I want for you is that you might cooperate with God and that you won’t forget him,” Pastor Tom Peterson said to the graduates-to-be.
It takes no character at all, Peterson said to the youth and churchgoers, to love people who are lovely and loving to them. It takes character to love amid challenges and changes. Peterson’s message included thoughts on how Bethel has taken its name and used it for the “Be the love” slogan and attitude, as well as the common challenges any graduate faces.
“Please be patient with me. God’s not finished with me yet,” Peterson said, sharing a guiding thought.
The graduates-to-be honored Sunday included Quinn Bassingthwaite, Caleb Beto, Lauren Beyer, Kilee Bladow, Taylor Bollinger, Margo Mumm, Tyler Peterson, Caitlyn Pithey, LilyBeth Townsend, Tori Uhlich, Chase Wickoren and Nathan Worrel. Other quilt recipients include Caiden Bernard, Jackson Burchill, Drew Goltz, Noah Hagelstrom, Mark Homes and Mason Medenwaldt.
Lisa Bassingthwaite, Bethel’s director of youth and family ministries, reminded the graduates-to-be of two things: no matter what happens, there is grace for it, and that they will always have a home in the Bethel Lutheran community. It was the prelude to Bassingthwaite’s reading of “I Wish You More” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld.
“I wish you more pause than fast-forward,” Bassingthwaite read. “I wish you more umbrellas than rain.”
Sunday’s service came one week after Pastor Paul Oman created a painting honoring the Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, communities, the Red River of the North shared by all, and Jesus Christ. The event received attention and praise from churchgoers, especially once it was revealed that Oman’s canvas could rotate. Oman’s painting was subsequently divided into two works of art that will reside in the Bethel Lutheran and Breckenridge Lutheran churches.
“Paul came back to make sure that he signed both halves,” Pastor Phil Blom, Bethel, said. “I will go to Breckenridge and present them their art.”
Leading up to the quilt draping, the youth and other churchgoers listened as Keath Borchert sang “I Come to the Cross.” Borchert was among the people who announced academic scholarship and awards winners at Wahpeton High School’s recent senior honors night.
Wahpeton High School will hold its graduation at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29, followed by Breckenridge High School at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
