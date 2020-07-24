Fourteen Twin Towns Area high school seniors received a belated gift Wednesday, July 22.
The youth attend Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Women of the church have traditionally created handmade quilts for graduating students.
Bethel Lutheran’s members of the class of 2020 received their quilts in a ceremony which included a parade past the church, located on Sixth Street North.
The students, including seven young men and seven young women, enjoyed the event. Family members and supporters joined in to watch or drive past Bethel Lutheran Church.
Daily News congratulates all members of the class of 2020.
