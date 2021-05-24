Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, continued one of its most enduring traditions Sunday, May 23.
Nearly two-dozen members of the Bethel congregation who are graduating from high school this spring were draped in a quilt. The quilts were presented to the youth by their parents and families. Earlier in May, the quilts were blessed by Bethel leaders and 11 women who created gifts for the class of 2021.
“It’s a tradition in Wahpeton and here at Bethel,” Cade Mauch said. “Those ladies work all year for this. This might be our day for the church to appreciate us, but really, this is their day. They deserve all of the credit.”
Quilt recipients or youth who qualified for a quilt, according to a list at Bethel Lutheran Church, included Madison Bohn, Braden Meyer, April Finnie, Ellie Miller, Anthony Badgley, Kennedy Taylor, Taylor Van Eps, Signe Kubela, Haley Manson, Connor Higdem, Bailey Bernstein, Bridger Hanson, Shea Truesdell, Gabby Gebro, Logan Dimmer, Riley Good, Mauch, Hayli Moderson, Joe Pfaff, Brooke Wixo, Ryland Pauly, Tanner Thiel, Tyler Tollefson, Chase Moderow, Madison Heitkamp and Logan Gjerdevig. Some were not present for during Sunday’s service.
“I’m just proud to be able to continue the tradition. I grew up watching these people get their quilts. Now, I’m the kid getting the quilt. It’s a little bit surreal,” Mauch said.
Lisa Bassingthwaite, Bethel’s director of youth and family ministries, spoke with the church’s upcoming graduates. No matter what the students’ paths are, she said, they share something in common.
“We’re all going to mess up,” Bassingthwaite said. “We’re going to say something stupid, or make bad decisions. There’s something I’ve told a lot of you. What have I told you?”
“‘There’s grace for that,’” the youth said in unison.
Sunday’s service was followed by a social honoring the class of 2021. The morning included a performance of “Love Like This” from Miller.
“I’m happy to see how the quilts turned out. I’m happy with the colors they chose,” Miller said. “Lauren Daigle (composer) is one of my favorite Christian artists and I’m happy to sing one of her songs.”
Like many of the class of 2021, Pfaff was a Wednesday School volunteer. Life since the COVID-19 pandemic has provided opportunities for learning inside and outside of church.
“It’s a heck of a lot different from two years ago. We went from not having Wednesday school to changes in the church — It’s different this year,” Pfaff said.
In addition to providing students with quilts, the Bethel seamstresses have provided goods to Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley, Fargo. The mission gives aid and furniture to individuals finding new homes, whether after homelessness or a disaster.
Graduation season continues in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. Wahpeton High School will hold its ceremony for the class of 2021 at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30 in the high school gymnasium.
Multiple ceremonies are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30. They include Campbell-Tintah Public School, Campbell, Minnesota; Hankinson Public School, Hankinson, North Dakota; Richland 44 High School, Colfax, North Dakota; and Wyndmere Public School, Wyndmere, North Dakota. Fairmount Public School, Fairmount, North Dakota, will hold its graduation ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30.
Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, will hold its ceremony one of two ways depending on the weather. The school is preparing to hold a 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6 ceremony on the high school football field. In the event of rain, Breckenridge’s ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 7 in the high school gymnasium.
Lidgerwood Public School, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, held its graduation ceremony Sunday, May 23.
“I’m going to miss the people that I’m with, but I’m also kind of anxious to be done,” Miller said.
Pfaff agrees.
“I’m ready,” he said.
Look to Daily News and News Monitor for continued coverage of the 2021 graduation season.
