Bethel quilters, Wahpeton schools spread comfort

The Bethel Quilting Ministry, CHI St. Francis Health’s Family Footprints, Wahpeton Public Schools and Vukku Lutheran Church’s Women’s Ministry are among the southern Red River Valley organizations proudly spreading comfort for youth and families through quilts and warm clothing this winter.
Quilters from Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, donated 37 new quilts to Family Footprints on Friday, Jan. 28. To date, Sandy Block-Hansen, MS and the Family Footprints coordinator, has distributed nearly 80 of 113 total donated quilts to families in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. Block-Hansen had a new idea.
“I suggested I distribute them to Wahpeton High School’s ‘Dawg Den,’” Block-Hansen said. “I spoke with Jessica Gilsrud, who expressed an interest in having them distributed to the middle and elementary schools.”
Gilsrud, MS, is Wahpeton High School’s counselor for grades 9-10. She said the district is fortunate to receive donations and is proud of the positivity involved.
“The Bethel Quilting Ministry sent over beautiful quilts as well as mittens and hats for us to stock out the Dawg Den for students and their families. I am amazed at how they use their skills and time to spread love to so many in our community,” Gilsrud said.
Friday also included Block-Hansen’s delivery of 44 pairs of children to adult-sized gloves, three scarves, 30 stocking hats and 66 pairs of adult socks to Family Footprints. The items were donated by the Vukku Lutheran Women’s Ministry, an organization of the Doran, Minnesota, church.
“Once again, because I already had many of the families I serve in Richland and Wilkin counties stocked up on these items, I suggested that I deliver them to Wahpeton Public Schools for distribution,” Block-Hansen said. “I have been invited to present to the Women’s Ministry on Family Footprints on Wednesday, Feb. 9.”
Florie Steenbock, a member of Vukku Lutheran, said she and others in the local ministry are happy to be informed.
“When we hear there’s a need locally, that makes it worthwhile,” Steenbock said.
Block-Hansen reminds the public of the need to collaborate and assist community members. A 2021 study from the Harvard University Center for the Developing Child outlined three “design principles” to improve outcomes for children and families. They include establishing supportive, responsive relationships for children and adults that increase social connection.
“Strengthen adaptive core skills by providing services that focus on executive functioning and self-regulation skills-building for both children and adults,” the study continued. “Reduce sources of stress in the lives of children and families by meeting basic needs such as affordable and nutritious food, safe shelter and access to high-quality health care and childcare.”
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, youth reported dangerous behavior that health and wellness experts continue to seek positive solutions for. The 2019 North Dakota Youth Risk Behavior Survey stated that 61 percent of responding students said their mental health was not food, with 30 percent of adolescents reporting feeling sad or hopeless.
“Almost 19 percent of high school students in North Dakota have attempted suicide in the past year (2018-2019),” the survey stated. “Fifty-six percent of students have drank alcohol, with 15.6 percent of those students binge drinking in the last 30 days.”
While community members continue their missions of outreach and comfort, Block-Hansen remains hopeful and proud of “this creative, expansive, transformative ministry.”
“Together, we are co-creating the world we wish to see,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.