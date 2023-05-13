Bethel Quilting Ministry blesses 15 quilts for class of ’23

The Bethel Quilting Ministry, Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, enjoyed a springtime tradition Thursday, May 10. It was time once again to complete the quilts for high school graduates season by having the finished comfort items be blessed.
Longtime volunteer Sonja Christensen, Wahpeton, once again led the prayer. Fifteen quilts, ranging from the colorful to the festive to the appreciative of nature, were blessed. They will be draped Sunday, May 21 around Twin Towns Area youth representing the class of 2023.
Senior Recognition Sunday takes place at 9 a.m. May 21 and will be followed by a brunch for seniors and their families. May 21’s activities also include Hunter Pinke’s “No Bad Days” presentation during Bethel’s 9 and 11 a.m. services.
Pinke, his website states, is a lifelong North Dakotan who grew up in Wishek. He had a full high school experience, participating in Class B basketball, nine-man football, track and field, American Legion baseball, FFA, international and state science fairs, Science Olympiad, choir, band, piano festivals, drama and speech. Pinke was the valedictorian of an 18-student class of 2016.
“Hunter went on to pursue a college education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks,” according to his biography. “In addition to his studies, Hunter was a tight end on the UND football team and served as team captain for the 2020-2021 season. During his time at UND, Hunter served for three years on the leadership team of the UND Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is devout Christian.”
A fateful skiing experience in Keystone, Colorado, changed Pinke’s life. A collision with another skier propelled Hunter in a tree, resulting in a severe spinal cord injury and a broken back. Airlifted off the mountain, he underwent an eight-hour surgery.
“Hunter suffered a complete spinal cord injury, leaving him currently paralyzed from his chest down,” according to his biography.
Although Hunter Pinke remains a chest-down paraplegic, he continues to live an active life.
“Hunter returned to the University of North Dakota where he graduated with a bachelors of science in mechanical engineering,” his biography states. “Hunter currently attends the University of Arizona where he is pursuing a graduate degree in architecture while also competing on the university’s wheelchair basketball and hand-cycling teams.”
Lisa Bassingthwaite, Bethel’s director of youth and family ministries, is among the people anticipating “No Bad Days.” Bassingthwaite, Christensen and several others joined in the blessing ceremony.
“We would just like to thank the women who do this mission,” Bassingthwaite said. “I know many kids who, for years after, talk about their quilts. My daughter is 31. Every time she comes home, she still brings her quilt that Bethel made her all those years ago. She’s kept it all this time. What you guys do makes a difference.”
Each quilt is wrapped in love, Bassingthwaite said. The 15 beneficiaries of that love, verified with church and school officials, are:
• Jackson Fliflet, Wahpeton High School
• Riley Thimjon, Wahpeton High School
• Wyatt Neiber, Wahpeton High School
• Abigail Bronson, Wahpeton High School
• Kallie Grefsrud, Fairmount High School, Fairmount, North Dakota
• Ashley Pauly, Wahpeton High School
• Zachary Gunnarson, Wahpeton High School
• Emma Bontjes, Wahpeton High School
• Caden Hockert, Wahpeton High School
• Anika Birkelo, Wahpeton High School
• Connor Rosenberg, Wahpeton High School
• Brett Goltz, Wahpeton High School
• Dominic Vierstraete, Wahpeton High School
• Andrew Withuski, Wahpeton High School
• Bryce Awender, Wahpeton High School
“I’m just so happy to be a part of this. It brings a lot of joy,” Christensen said.
Christensen also said that she was jealous of Bassingthwaite, who gets to know Bethel Lutheran Church’s youth.
“You get to know their likes and their dislikes and their joys and their sorrows and all the things that make them so unique,” Christensen said.
“I have 14 graduation announcements on my china cabinet and only two of them are from relatives,” Bassingthwaite said.
All present know that each child is a child of God, Christensen said, one to guide, cherish and support. She considered it an honor to think of the 15 special people, members of the class of 2023.
“Heavenly Father, as we touch these quilts, help us to remember these graduates and the love that goes into the making of these quilts,” Christensen said. “We remember that there was a day when their parents and guardians held them and rocked them to sleep. They were cuddled, kept warm, kept safe and comforted. Well, now they are branching out and leaving their families. So, may these quilts be a reminder of the reminder that comes from you, Dear Lord, and from this community.”
Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, will hold its graduation at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. It will be followed by Wahpeton High School’s graduation at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28.