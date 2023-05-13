Bethel Quilting Ministry blesses 15 quilts for class of ’23

The Bethel Quilting Ministry's latest season concluded Thursday, May 10 with a blessing of 15 quilts that will be given to high school graduates. Members and supporters gathered for the event. From left, Sonja Christensen, Sharon Kotnour, Linda Miller, Jeff Kugel, Lisa Bassingthwaite, Harriet Bjorke, Marilyn Anderson, Kim Prosser, Ruth Larson, Joyce Johnson, Ardeith Richter, Val Hagel, Jean Lindsey, Judy Peterson, Jean Hoerer, an obscured Emma Huelsman, Joan Frederickson, Cheri Steenbock, Jody Friskop, Janice Ellingson, Elaine Sommers, Jean Carlson and Joan Hardie.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The Bethel Quilting Ministry, Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, enjoyed a springtime tradition Thursday, May 10. It was time once again to complete the quilts for high school graduates season by having the finished comfort items be blessed.

Longtime volunteer Sonja Christensen, Wahpeton, once again led the prayer. Fifteen quilts, ranging from the colorful to the festive to the appreciative of nature, were blessed. They will be draped Sunday, May 21 around Twin Towns Area youth representing the class of 2023.

This patch is found on each item made by the Bethel Quilting Ministry. More than a tradition, it is a promise.
Lisa Bassingthwaite, far left, Bethel Lutheran Church's director of youth and family ministries, reads the names of the youth receiving quilts Sunday, May 21. Senior Recognition Sunday will also include Hunter Pinke's 'No Bad Days' presentation.
The Bethel Lutheran Church community knows that each child is a child of God, one to guide, cherish and support. They've done so before, in events like the 2022 quilt draping.
'You get to know their likes and their dislikes and their joys and their sorrows and all the things that make them so unique,' Sonja Christensen said about Lisa Bassingthwaite, center, and her bond with Bethel Lutheran Church's youth.


