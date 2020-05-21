Breckenridge Senior High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota announced its top graduating seniors for the 2019-2020 school year.
The school district made the decision two years ago to recognize all honor students instead of only recognizing two students as valedictorian and salutatorian. This way, the school is able to recognize more than two students, Principal Craig Peterson explained.
“There is a lot of really hard work that goes into receiving these awards. This year we had 12 honor students receive the awards. It’s a big deal and we here at the school are all very proud of those students,” Peterson said.
Emma Ihland and McKenzie Christensen received the Summa Cum Laude award. Kaitlin Anhalt, Mercedes Jirak, Isabel Friederichs, Riley Lorenz and Kayley Ceroll received the Magna Cum Laude Award. Carson Hought, Connor Petermann, Madelyn Larson, Avery Grohman and Jennifer Puchalski received the Cum Laude award.
For students to achieve summa cum laude, they must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.90-4.0; magna cum laude 3.70-3.89; and cum laude 3.50-3.69.
Ihland is planning to attend North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota for biochemistry and molecular biology.
“I will miss seeing all of the people I have grown up with and some teachers. I am looking forward to having more independence and meeting new people,” Ihland said.
Friederichs who has been very active in the school’s business club, DECA, is planning to attend NDSU for marketing and hoping to add another major or minor to her degree.
Arnhalt is also planning to attend NDSU to pursue a degree in nursing. Until she begins classes, she plans to continue working as a certified nursing assistant at CHI St. Francis Health Center in Breckenridge while also waitressing at City Brew Hall in Wahpeton.
“I am extremely excited to continue my education at NDSU. I enjoy high school, but college will give me the opportunity to specialize my education,” Arnhalt said.
Pulchalski plans on attending Ridgewater College in Willmar, Minnesota for veterinary technology.
“I am looking forward to in the future is getting to see what the world has to offer and how I get to be a part of it,” Puchalski said.
Petermann is planning to study electrical technology in the fall and is looking forward to taking on more responsibilities in his life.
Lorenz received the Freese award for athletics. She participated in track and volleyball.
Hought, who is planning to attend NDSU in fall, received the Canfield award for an athletic honor. He was a three sport athlete, participating in Hockey, basketball and football.
Breckenridge senior graduation plans are expected to be finalized at the school board meeting being held Wednesday, May 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.