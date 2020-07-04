BHS band receives grant for instruments

Breckenridge High School’s band was able to purchase new percussion equipment this year after they received a grant from the Breckenridge Education Foundation to support and promote the school’s band.
“I’m excited to be able to use the equipment and for the students to use the equipment. Hopefully, this fall,” BHS Band Director Emily Christensen said.
The Breckenridge Education Foundation encourages educators and other people who are looking for additional funding for educational purposes to apply. Christensen applied for the grant and was awarded $5,126 to purchase new percussion equipment for the school’s band.
“I let them know the estimate of what we were looking at and I wasn’t expecting for them to approve the full amount. That was a pleasant surprise to get everything that we asked for,” she said. “It’s some really nice equipment that is great for the kids.”
The funds were used to purchase four Yamaha bass drums with harnesses for marching and stands for the pep band, as well as three pairs of lightweight crash cymbals also meant for marching and pep band.
“Those came with four drum harnesses and stands that we can use for pep band when we are not marching. This is great because we used to just set them on the floor or on the bleachers. Now they can be propped up and played properly,” Christensen said.
Before the band received the grant, there were some pretty broken down bass drums, she said. On of the drums was nearly unusable and two other drums had seen better days and were barely hanging on. The drums were difficult for the students to carry because the didn’t fit on the harness properly.
“We had to do some creative rigging to attach our drums to the harnesses. It was definitely needed and it was time. The band is growing which is awesome. Our percussionists needed more and we also needed some equipment that worked well and sounded nice – something that they could play and be proud of how they sounded,” Christensen said.
“This equipment will improve the overall sound and performance of our band at events for years to come, and promotes confidence and pride in our band,” a Breckenridge Public Schools’ Facebook post stated.
