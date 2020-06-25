BHS student awarded scholarship

Carson Hought was awarded the fourth annual Carter Casey Memorial Scholarship Award, created for one senior at Breckenridge High School and one senior at Wahpeton High School.
“Carson wrote a really nice essay with his experience with Carter. He’s a great recipient of this word. He is a hockey play, he’s a smart kid and he knows what it’s all about,” Breckenridge School District Athletic Director and Dean of Students Chad Fredericksen said. “Carson’s a fantastic student, but it doesn’t have to be just that. It’s more about the character and the relevance to Carter. Carson is a lot like that in the sense that he is a good, solid guy.”
Hought was a three-sport athlete, participating in football, hockey and basketball during his time at Breckenridge High School. He will be attending North Dakota State University in the fall.
“It means a lot to see my name and his name on a certificate,” Hought said.
The scholarship was created in 2017 in memorial of Carter Casey, 17, who was a Breckenridge High School athlete who passed away in July after a courageous battle with a rare form of muscle cancer. He played hockey with the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades before he was diagnosed.
“When Carter passed away there was so much support from both communities that they took all of that money from the support and put it into a foundation to give out this scholarship on a yearly basis,” Fredericksen said.
The scholarship awards one student on each side of the river in the Twin Towns a $1,000.
“It allows Carter’s legacy to live on. They do Carter’s memory justice in a lot of cool ways and this is one of them,” Fredericksen said. “Carson wrote about some of the life lessons that Carter taught. It was very impressive, what he wrote.”
Casey is remembered as being an inspirational person throughout his treatments and always had a fabulous attitude.
