Bicyclist injured in collision with car in Hankinson

HANKINSON, N.D. – A juvenile was struck and injured by a vehicle in Hankinson, North Dakota, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27, KFGO reported.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said the male juvenile was riding his bicycle along Second Street North and while crossing Main Avenue, the rear of his bike was struck by a car driven by Kaitlyn Utke, of Hankinson, and he was thrown off the bike.
He was taken to Sanford in Fargo with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.