Bicyclist injured in collision with car in Hankinson

HANKINSON, N.D. – A juvenile was struck and injured by a vehicle in Hankinson, North Dakota, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27, KFGO reported.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said the male juvenile was riding his bicycle along Second Street North and while crossing Main Avenue, the rear of his bike was struck by a car driven by Kaitlyn Utke, of Hankinson, and he was thrown off the bike.

He was taken to Sanford in Fargo with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

