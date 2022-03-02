Biden covers Ukraine, COVID, economy in State of the Union

President Joe Biden held his first State of the Union address Tuesday, March 1 in the U.S. House chamber.
He began his address by focusing on the Ukraine crisis, honoring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and condemning Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. In the hour-long speech, Biden also touched on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and what to expect going forward, inflation, his infrastructure proposal, public safety, and energy, among other topics.
“Tonight, we meet as Democrats, Republicans and Independents. But most importantly, as Americans, with a duty to one another to the American people, to the Constitution. And with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny,” Biden said during the address.
Biden detailed the economic sanctions the U.S. and other countries have imposed on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine last week, and the $1 billion in American aid to Ukraine. He clarified the U.S. will not engage in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine, but forces are headed to Europe to defend NATO allies should Putin expand his invasion west.
“As I have made crystal clear, the United States and our allies will defend every inch of territory of NATO countries with the full force of our collective power,” Biden said. “And we remain clear-eyed. The Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. But the next few days, weeks, months, will be hard on them.”
The president said he understands the crisis in Ukraine and the economic sanctions imposed on Russia could affect the global economy, but he intends to protect American consumers and businesses. The U.S., along with 30 other countries, will release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves around the world, Biden announced Tuesday. The move will hopefully blunt gas prices across the country, he said.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum criticized the president’s “anti-oil” policies on home soil in a Tuesday release after the federal government failed to meet a mid-February deadline to publish a notice to hold an oil lease sale this quarter.
“From the unsecured southern border to the underutilized oil fields of North Dakota, President Biden’s misguided policies continue to put U.S. citizens at risk and hold America back,” Burgum stated after Biden’s address. “Today’s news that the Biden administration has again failed to meet its obligation to hold a federal oil lease sale is further proof that this administration isn’t serious about U.S. energy security. The President needs to reverse his anti-oil policies and unleash American energy production to protect U.S. consumers and return our nation to a position where we can sell energy to our friends and allies instead of importing it from adversaries like Russia.”
Biden segued into the successes of his American Rescue Plan, which he said created jobs, helped Americans endure the pandemic and “put food on the table.” There were 6.5 million jobs created in 2021, Biden said, and the economy grew at a rate of 5.7 percent last year.
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said she was pleased with Biden’s address and congratulated the president’s efforts to stabilize the economy and workforce.
“President Biden reminded us that here at home, our economy is dramatically stronger than when he entered office one year ago. Thanks to his leadership and the hard work and resilience of American workers and businesses, more than six million Americans have gone back to work, real incomes for families have gone up, and our economy is seeing the fastest economic growth since 1984,” Smith stated.
Biden plugged the Infrastructure Law, which aims to fix over 65,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges in disrepair in 2022, build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and replace poisonous lead pipes in American homes.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Tweeted, “@POTUS, @GovEvers, and I are all on the same page: Our roads and bridges must remain safe and reliable. With help from the Infrastructure Law, we can move forward on projects like the Blatnik Bridge, which connects Minnesota and Wisconsin,” following the address.
Biden also touched on the Bipartisan Innovation Act. Several large companies like Intel, Ford and General Motors are investing in new factories on American soil, creating potentially hundreds of thousands more jobs.
“When we use taxpayer dollars to rebuild America — we are going to Buy American: buy American products to support American jobs,” Biden said.
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) criticized Biden’s spending and government involvement.
“Now is a time for strength. In America, our strength comes from empowering individuals and standing by our Constitution’s principles, like the rule of law, not by putting more government in control of our lives. The Biden administration is taking our nation in the wrong direction. Tonight, the president outlined his commitment to expanding government, including increasing spending and more regulations,” Hoeven stated.
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) condemned the president’s “weakness” and labeled Biden as “unserious.”
“We are facing skyrocketing inflation and soaring gas prices not seen since the Carter Administration. The similarities don’t stop there, Biden’s foreign policy strategy of weakness and appeasement botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan and emboldened Vladimir Putin to invade freedom-loving Ukraine,” Cramer stated.
Biden addressed inflation and said the way to lower it is by buying and building more in America.
“Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America, more infrastructure and innovation in America, more goods moving faster and cheaper in America, more jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And instead of relying on foreign supply chains, let’s make it in America. Economists call it ‘increasing the productive capacity of our economy,’” Biden said. “I call it building a better America.”
The President said part of lowering costs is increasing competition.
“When corporations don’t have to compete, their profits go up, your prices go up, and small businesses and family farmers and ranchers go under. We see it happening with ocean carriers moving goods in and out of America,” Biden said.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) focused on the need to take action to reform the global shipping industry. She and U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) introduced the Ocean Shipping Reform Act to “make it harder for foreign-owned international ocean carriers to unreasonably decline shipping opportunities for U.S. exporters,” according to a release.
“It’s simple: when shipments are delayed, products don’t arrive on time, businesses suffer, and costs for consumers go up. That is why I partnered with Senator Thune on bipartisan legislation to increase U.S. exports and address supply chain disruptions. I am glad to have the President’s support as we work to pass these critical reforms, and I will keep fighting to ensure American exporters can get their goods to market in a timely manner for a fair price,” Klobuchar stated.
In his plan, Biden intends to lower the cost of prescription drugs, cut energy costs for families by an average of $500 a year by combating climate change, cut the cost of child care, offer more affordable housing and prevent anyone earning less than $400,000 a year from paying new taxes.
“That’s why I’ve proposed closing loopholes so the very wealthy don’t pay a lower tax rate than a teacher or a firefighter. So that’s my plan. It will grow the economy and lower costs for families,” Biden said.
The president thanked Americans for all they have sacrificed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but reminded the public there is still work to be done. He cautioned that more new variants could be on the horizon and emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated. He also addressed public safety, saying law enforcement needs to be funded in order to keep streets safe.
Near the end of his address, the president delved into the southern border situation, calling for immigration reforms to “revise our laws so businesses have the workers they need and families don’t wait decades to reunite.”
He also championed LGBTQ+ equality, transgender rights, mental health support, violence against women awareness and supporting veterans.
Biden defined the nation in one word: possibilities.
“So on this night, in our 245th year as a nation, I have come to report on the State of the Union. And my report is this: the State of the Union is strong because you, the American people, are strong. We are stronger today than we were a year ago. And we will be stronger a year from now than we are today. Now is our moment to meet and overcome the challenges of our time. And we will, as one people. One America. The United States of America. May God bless you all. May God protect our troops,” he said.
