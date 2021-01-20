Biden inaugurated, declares ‘Democracy has prevailed’

“We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends: Democracy has prevailed!” President Joe Biden said Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Biden was inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president Wednesday, two weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. His and Vice President Kamala Harris’ ceremony took place at the U.S. Capitol, site of an event where “violence sought to shake the Capitol’s very foundation,” the president said.
Many Americans view the future with fear and trepidation, Biden said. They worry about their jobs, whether they can keep their health care, whether they can pay their mortgages and what comes next with their families.
“I promise you, I get it,” the president said. “But the answer is not to turn inward, to retreat into competing factions, distrusting those who don’t look like you or worship the way you do or don’t get their news from the same source as you.”
Biden spoke out against an “uncivil war.”
“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts,” he said.
Members of North Dakota and Minnesota’s U.S. Senate delegations responded to the inauguration. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., delivered remarks at the swearing in ceremony. She also introduced Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to administer the Vice Presidential Oath of Office and Chief Justice John Roberts to administer the Presidential Oath of Office.
“This is the day democracy picks itself up, brushes off the dust and does what America always does: goes forward as a nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” Klobuchar said.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., offered his congratulations to the Biden and Harris team, as well as thanks to outgoing President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
“While I did not vote for him or support his campaign, I appreciate President Biden’s desire to be a president for all Americans, and I look forward to working with him on issues where we agree and to having spirited debates on policies where we differ,” Cramer stated.
During the Trump administration, Cramer said, a great deal was accomplished for North Dakota.
“(We were able to) get our constituents a seat at the table like never before. And we are better off because of it,” he stated.
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said there will continue to be a focus on advancing North Dakota’s priorities in the Senate, including supporting small businesses, caring for veterans and rebuilding the military to bolster national security.
Trump, who returned Wednesday to Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, gave a final speech as president at Joint Base Andrews.
“We have worked hard. We left it all — as the athletes would say — we left it all on the field,” he said. “Have a good life. We will see you soon.”
