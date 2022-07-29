Bill Grosz, ‘Mr. Pharmacy,’ remembered by those he mentored

Laurie Straus is not sure that she can put into words what the late William J. “Bill” Grosz meant to the Twin Towns Area as both a pharmacist and as a mentor for pharmacists.
Grosz, who died Tuesday, July 26, received an interment Friday, July 29. He was 92, less than a month from turning 93. Grosz’s values are expected to live thanks to his decades of care and education.
“He really was quite a mentor,” said Straus, pharmacist and owner of Wahpeton Drug & Gift in downtown Wahpeton. “If you talk to any pharmacy student who’s ever graduated (during his lifetime), you’ll learn how he made them feel important and that they were special. He just encouraged everyone to do the most that they could for their patients. He never referred to them as ‘customers,’ but ‘patients.’”
Wahpeton Drug & Gift stands on the site of a Rexall pharmacy previously managed and eventually managed and owned by Grosz. For several decades, he and wife Mary Anne lived above the pharmacy. They subsequently retired to Siena Court, Wahpeton. Earlier in 2022, Bill and Mary Anne Grosz shared the story of their more than 75 years as a couple, including a nearly 72-year marriage.
“It’s been a good life,” Bill Grosz said. “I can’t complain.”
“He was very kind and very considerate, and I appreciated that,” Mary Anne Grosz said, remembering her days as a movie theater cashier. “Back in those days, anything went and he was always there for me. He’s always been there for me.”
Mary Anne Grosz died on June 15, 2022 at age 95. She and Bill were preceded in death by their son, Craig. The family is survived by siblings Judge Richard Grosz and Rebecca Ann Heilman and their extended families.
“Anyone who knew Bill recognized his compassion, empathy, care, and concern for his fellow human beings,” his obituary states. “From his Christian faith he followed two guiding stars: strive mightily to live a moral life and help all those you can. His example to his children, family, and others cannot be calculated.”
Luke Glarum is a pharmacist with Corner Drug Store, Wahpeton. While Glarum’s career started closer after Bill Grosz’s had slowed down, he still recalled friendly moments and shared understanding.
“I did a rotation at Wahpeton Drug and he lived above it at the time,” Glarum said. “He’d come down and visit when I was getting the rotation done. I knew him from always being around there and being a customer as well.”
Grosz, Glarum said, was a big proponent of independent pharmacy, almost a “Mr. Pharmacist” kind of guy. The older man liked to give little pointers, but he was also encouraging.
“He was super-friendly and a great guy to chat with,” Glarum said.
From Grosz, Glarum learned the role of a community pharmacist.
“(We’re) someone that you can bounce questions off if you can’t get into your primary doctor. We’re maybe a little more accessible. The doors are open to talk about anything or if you have any questions.”
A graduate of Moorhead High School and North Dakota State University, as well as a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War, Bill Grosz went on to promote pharmacy advancements in the Twin Towns Area and throughout North Dakota.
“Statewide and nationally, as a pharmacist, he was just such a proponent,” Straus said. “He’s known nationwide for his work in advancing pharmacy.”
Straus gave the example of how Grosz started a pharmacy technician program at North Dakota State College of Science. It has allowed individuals like Amy Ziegler, Wahpeton Drug & Gift, to be able to assist pharmacists and provide care for patients.
“He just supported pharmacy from day one. Every student that he licensed through the North Dakota State Board of Pharmacy, he called them his kids, his children. I even emailed a pharmacy colleague the other day and he said, ‘Oh, Bill even called me one of his kids.’ He really felt that, too. He really personally felt that he helped every one of those students — and he did. He helped them all become a good pharmacist,” Straus said.
Grosz’s life and career, according to his obituary, included 16 years as executive director of the North Dakota State Board of Pharmacy, followed by serving as board president.
“He received a Doctor of Science degree, honoris causa, from NDSU,” the obituary continued. “A long-time member of the North Dakota Pharmaceutical Association and its offices, Bill was a member of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. He held numerous offices, both state and federal, in pharmaceutical governance, practice, law, and education. He received numerous awards and accolades from national, state, pharmaceutical, and educational organizations. Bill was a fierce defender of all local and independent pharmacies throughout North Dakota and the region.”
Bill Grosz will be remembered as not only a fierce defender, but a devoted friend and a gentleman. He shared his personal philosophy with Daily News in January 2009.
“First my faith, then my family, then my profession — that’s where I start everything I do,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.