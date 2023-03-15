Bill ‘not an attack on the LGBTQ+ agenda,’ ND rep claims

House Bill 1254 would prohibit procedures including castrations, vasectomies, hysterectomies and mastectomies being performed on minors. It also would prohibit the supplying of any drugs with the purpose of aligning a minor’s sex with the minor’s perception of their sex.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Editor’s Note: We recently examined nine North Dakota bills described as affecting or related in some way to the state’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or other population. Three of those bills were heard Wednesday, March 15 by the Senate Human Services committee. In the interest of space, this article concerns one bill. Footage from committee hearings, as well as full testimonies, is available at ndlegis.gov.

“I am not a healthcare professional,” North Dakota state Rep. Bill Tveit, R-District 33, said Wednesday in Bismarck. “I am not a psychologist. I am not an expert.”



