Bill ‘not an attack on the LGBTQ+ agenda,’ ND rep claims

Editor’s Note: We recently examined nine North Dakota bills described as affecting or related in some way to the state’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or other population. Three of those bills were heard Wednesday, March 15 by the Senate Human Services committee. In the interest of space, this article concerns one bill. Footage from committee hearings, as well as full testimonies, is available at ndlegis.gov.
“I am not a healthcare professional,” North Dakota state Rep. Bill Tveit, R-District 33, said Wednesday in Bismarck. “I am not a psychologist. I am not an expert.”
Tveit is the primary sponsor of House Bill 1254, described by critics as being anti-transgender. The bill would prohibit procedures including castrations, vasectomies, hysterectomies and mastectomies being performed on minors. It also would prohibit the supplying of any drugs with the purpose of aligning a minor’s sex with the minor’s perception of their sex.
“If a minor’s perfection of the minor’s sex is inconsistent with the minor’s sex, a health care provider may not engage in (these) practices for the purpose of changing or affirming the minor’s perception of the minor’s sex,” HB 1254 states.
In its current form, HB 1254 states that health care providers who perform prohibited surgical procedures to aid a minor’s transition would be guilty of a class B felony. Providers who prescribe puberty-blockers, testosterone or estrogen to aid a minor’s transition would be guilty of a class A misdemeanor.
“HB 1254 is not a judgement on any group of people,” Tveit wrote. “(It) is not an attack on the LGBTQ+ agenda or any individual. HB 1254 is not a restriction to ‘healthcare,’ as some would have us believe. HB 1254 is not about restriction of the rights of individuals. HB 1254 is about letting our youth be youth; HB 1254 is about us being adults.”
Last month, HB 1254 passed 66-25 in the North Dakota House. The nay voters included Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25. Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, is listed as among the bill's sponsors.
As of press time Wednesday, HB 1254 had received 123 submitted testimonials. The 45 in favor testimonials include four each from two individuals, Bryon Herbel, Bismarck, North Dakota, and Erin Friday, Palo Alto, California.
Tveit’s testimony Wednesday included his comments on the state of healthcare. He stated that “our ‘Trusted’ Health Care System (is) seeing Dollar Signs, seeing (an) opportunity to cash in on this fad. … Sanford Health, the largest healthcare provider in the Dakotas, is actively promoting gender-affirming care.”
Dr. Luis Casas, who identifies as one of North Dakota’s two pediatric endocrinology specialists, is among those who testified against HB 1254. Testimony also came from pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Amanda Dahl. Casas and Dahl are both employees of Sanford Health.
“I have heard by oral and written testimony by many favoring this bill that this bill is intended to ‘protect our children,’” Casas wrote. “Once again, we are not treating being transgender, we are treating the mental health disorder of gender dysphoria that increases risk for self-harm and death through suicide.”
How are adolescents protected, Casas asked, when treatments “that alleviate their gender dysphoria and (reduce) their risk of suicide” are removed?
“We are in fact hurting our adolescents by removing the proven treatments that (alleviate) their distress,” Casas wrote.
As of press time, the Senate Human Services committee had not made a pass or do not pass recommendation of HB 1254.
