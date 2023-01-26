Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has released a budget proposal, Thursday, Jan 26, for the state’s infrastructure, indicating the plan would include $3.3 million in funding. The money would be spread across six separate goals, however, more than 50% would go towards asset preservation, roads, bridges and water systems.

This announcement comes two days after Walz rolled out the entirety of his “One Minnesota Budget.”

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 