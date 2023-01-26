Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has released a budget proposal, Thursday, Jan 26, for the state’s infrastructure, indicating the plan would include $3.3 million in funding. The money would be spread across six separate goals, however, more than 50% would go towards asset preservation, roads, bridges and water systems.
This announcement comes two days after Walz rolled out the entirety of his “One Minnesota Budget.”
“The investments in our Infrastructure Plan are a down payment on the future of our state,” Walz said. “Strong infrastructure is what allows Minnesotans to live safe and healthy lives. It’s what keeps our drinking water clean, our roads and bridges safe to drive on, and our communities safe from flooding. The investments in our 2023 Infrastructure Plan will support the economic vitality of our communities, while creating thousands of good-paying jobs.”
Walz’ proposal also includes funding to address housing and homelessness, community and equity and environmental stewardship. More than half a million dollars would support projects across the state that impact marginalized communities that have traditionally been excluded from capital investments and gains.
“The 2023 Infrastructure Plan lays out a vision of safe, strong, and connected communities, with a historic investment in projects led by and for communities of color and Native communities to create a lasting impact for generations,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “These investments are one of the most powerful tools we have to create critical jobs, address a spectrum of housing needs, promote community growth and building, center equity, and put us on a path of environmental stewardship.”
This proposal must be passed through the state legislature before being adopted towards the end of the 2023 legislative session. All work in Minnesota’s government will need to be completed by May 22, according to deadlines set earlier this month.
While Walz and DFL members of congress have been championing these budget proposals through the past two weeks, many Republicans feel that not enough has been done. Specifically, while Walz proposed one-time checks to be sent to Minnesotans in his Tuesday, Jan. 24 announcement, House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth R-Cold Spring, wishes the the budget would have focused on permanent tax relief instead.
“In a time there is a record surplus, $17.6 billion, Minnesotans are expecting to have that back,” Demuth said. “Unfortunately, what we heard today is Minnesota is spending and it’s going to cost Minnesotans a little bit more to be here. That was a little bit surprising. If we can’t cut taxes now, when can we?”
Senate Republicans feel similarly, noting the absence of a Social Security tax repeal and disappointment in proposed tax increases that have been tucked inside these proposals.
“I find the Governor’s budget proposal troubling and disappointing. Minnesota currently has a $17.6 billion surplus, and there is no reason we should be increasing taxes,” Sen. Eric Pratt R-Prior Lake. “Minnesotans across the state are facing rising costs for everything, and the last thing they need are new tax increases. This proposal increases the state budget by over 25% with large spending increases, expanding regulatory mandates, and creating new government agencies.
“Hard-working Minnesota families need jobs and permanent tax relief to cope with historic inflation—they can’t afford to pay more for divisive policies and higher taxes when we already have a record surplus,” he continued.
Below is a breakdown of the proposed expenditures:
• $144 million would fund bridge replacement projects;
• $108 million would fund road improvement projects;
• $222 million would fund water infrastructure grants and loans;
• $1.2 billion would maintain and renew taxpayers’ property;
• $260 million would replace and repair buildings in University of Minnesota and Minnesota State University systems statewide;
• $133 million would fund the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ infrastructure needs;
• $470 million would fund safe and affordable housing projects;
• $250 million would invest in Housing Infrastructure Bonds;
• $90 million would renovate and replace Minnesota’s veterans homes;
• $520 million would fund projects to build “thriving communities;”
• $200 million would focus on equity in bonding;
• $312 million would fund environmental stewardship projects;
• $24 million would fund flood hazard mitigation grants;
• $72 million would be invested in improvements to bus rapid transit;
• $24 million would fund governmental stormwater construction grants;
• $9 million would fund dam safety repair and reconstruction.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.