Two Minnesota House of Representative committee bills were approved on Tuesday, Feb. 25 that will ask voters at November’s general election to change the state’s constitution to be gender-neutral and delete references to slavery.
Before House File’s 2766 and 3008 can amend the state’s constitution, there is a legislative route that must be followed: introduction, committee approval and the House and Senate’s approval. At that point, the proposed amendment would be placed on the ballot for the next Minnesota-wide election. If a majority of the state votes in favor, the bill will become an amendment.
Gender-neutralThere are nearly 70 terms in the state’s constitution such as “he,” “his,” or “him.” There are no female pronouns. The bipartisan bill, House HF2766, sponsored by Rep. Kristin Bahner (DFL-Maple Grove) provides the opportunity to change that language.
The bill would place the question “Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to use gender-neutral terms without any consequential changes in its legal effect?” on the ballot for voters in the 2020 general election.
Minnesota Legislature’s Sessions Daily reported Bahner said the change is needed to modernize the constitution to “make sure it is identified with where we are at today.”
The changes would amend the state constitution to remove gender-specific pronouns and terms. The changes are not intended to modify the meaning or the consequence of any constitutional provision, according to the state’s House Research Analyst Matt Gehring.
The bill has 28 co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle, 20 Democratic and seven Republicans.
“There’s no reason why amending the Minnesota state constitution to use gender-neutral language so that truly represents and respects all of Minnesota’s people, should not happen now,” Heather Allison, president of Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) Minnesota, said, “at a time when representation and inclusion matter more than ever.”
Slavery reference The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery everywhere in the country. However, since 1958, Minnesota’s constitution has read “There shall be neither slavery nor involuntary servitude in the state otherwise than as a punishment for a crime of which the party has been convicted.”
Minnesota Rep. John Lesch (DFL-St. Paul) sponsored HF3008 which would ask the states’ voters in the general election to amend the constitution by deleting references to slavery and involuntary servitude as being possible punishment for a crime.
“(It) is our state values document,” Lesch said. “Removing the last vestiges of slavery from the Minnesota Constitution is a moral imperative.”
Sessions Daily reported that Christopher Lehman, professor of ethnic studies at St. Cloud State University, testified the references in the constitution “problematically suggest the possibility of legal enslavement of convicts” and need to be removed.
Concerns regarding this bill are worried about the unintended consequences of the bill.
Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester) and Rep. Jack Considine Jr. (DFL-Mankato) expressed concerns if programs in the state, such as Sentencing to Service (STS), could be deemed unconstitutional by alleging they are comparable to slavery. STS is a sentencing alternative for courts that put nonviolent offenders to work on community improvement projects.
The bill is co-authored by nine Democratic representatives and no Republican co-authors. There are currently no remarks of support or disapproval from Republicans.
