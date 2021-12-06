Bingo for a cause coming to Hankinson Saturday

Hankinson, North Dakota, will be host to an evening of bingo for a cause Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Hankinson Community Center.
The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN is sponsoring Saturday’s event, which will begin with a 3:30 p.m. social hour, followed by a 4:30 p.m. dinner and 5:30 p.m. bingo. The evening will also feature a silent auction and a wine pull, Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN Board President Jane Matejcek said.
Tickets are $50 and include 20 bingo games, a drink ticket and a meatball meal (vegetarian option available) catered by Hot Cakes Cafe, Hankinson. Tickets can be purchased online at www.veteranshonorflightofndmn.org or by calling Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN Board Treasurer David Brunsvold at 701-261-2049. Tickets can also be acquired at the door.
The money raised will support the mission of the Veterans Honor Flight: to transport American heroes to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials erected in honor of their service and sacrifices. Matejcek, who also serves as a registered nurse at the Fargo VA, said the Honor Flight is the least they can do for the men she considers her heroes. Thinking about how much they mean to her fills Matejcek with emotion.
“My veterans really are my life. I’ve worked with them for 30 years and they’ve watched me grow through my education, having my babies, having my babies grow up, our two daughters now work at the VA, so the veterans I grew up with now know my daughters,” Matejcek said. “We owe them everything.”
The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN was established in 2015, and since then, they have led nine flights to Washington, D.C. They typically conduct two flights per year, one in the spring and one in the fall.
Each honor flight costs upwards of $160,000. The nonprofit charters an entire airplane for the veterans and a “guardian” escort of their choice, and reserves 100 hotel rooms and four tour buses, Matejcek said. When the veterans arrive in Washington, D.C., a volunteer group from the city greets them at the airport with signs and smiles. They tour memorials and museums, some of which close down to the public when the veterans visit to give them a quiet space for reflection. All of the Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN board members go, along with a medical team and a handful of volunteers.
The trip is entirely free for the veterans and they receive a bound book with short biographies and photos of every other veteran on board their flight. It’s an extra the Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN does for their passengers, and something Matejcek thinks helps heal some of the veterans. When the men look through the book, they make connections with other passengers and begin sharing stories they’ve sometimes never spoken out loud, she said.
Another extra the North Dakota and Minnesota hub does is a surprise mail call during the first night’s banquet. Matejcek said she gets about 2,000 letters sent to her house prior to a flight, all addressed to the 90-100 veterans on board.
“It’s a pretty amazing thing, and they’re just shocked because they have no idea it’s coming. The wives are pretty good about keeping secrets,” Matejcek joked. “We call and call and call until every veteran has gotten at least one letter from a family member.”
The veterans also receive an Honor Flight jacket and hat and a “K-rations” box of goodies. Upon their arrival back home, the veterans are welcomed by the Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band and a crowd of people that fill the airport lobby.
Regional Veterans Honor Flight hubs cover 45 states across the U.S. There are only four paid positions in the Honor Flight network, Matejcek said. Everyone else, herself included, is a volunteer.
“We do fundraiser after fundraiser after fundraiser. We have as many as one every other weekend — we’re cooking pasta or flipping pancakes for breakfast or doing things like this,” Matejcek said.
Even though the nonprofit covers two states, Matejcek said they chose Hankinson as the location of the bingo fundraiser partly because of how many veterans live in the surrounding area.
“We’ve taken veterans from Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Manatdor, Wahpeton, Foxhome, Breckenridge, and we’ve got a lot on the list yet for those areas,” Matejcek said.
Saturday’s event will have a different bingo game for every one of the 20 prizes, many of which were bought locally. An additional bingo card can be purchased for $5 for the chance to win two seats on the next honor flight; you do not have to be a veteran to win the seats, but you do have to be willing to push some wheelchairs and help with the trip as needed, Matejcek said. Some of the bingo prizes — which are valued at over $13,000 — include a smart TV, a Coach purse, several guns, a ride in a WWII Vintage P-51 mustang and more.
There will also be 30-50 baskets of goodies for the silent auction, assembled by Honor Flight volunteers. There is something for everyone, Matejcek said, from a craft beer-themed basket to a baking-themed basket. For $20, guests can also take part in a wine pull, choosing one of 150 packaged bottles of wine. In around 35 percent of the packages is an additional prize, Matejcek said.
It’s been over two years since their last honor flight due to COVID-19 concerns, but Matejcek is hopeful they can fly a plane of veterans to Washington, D.C. this coming spring.
“They truly are heroes,” Matejcek said of veterans. “If we can get them out there, it’s just one way the community can say, ‘Thank you for your service.’”
