Baby girl, Mackenzie Jo Formaneck, 5 pounds 12 ounces and 18 inches long, was born May 21, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, to Cory and Laura Formaneck of Wahpeton, North Dakota. She joins sister Hailey Formaneck.
