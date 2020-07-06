Baby boy, CONNOR WAYNE WARD, 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20.5 inches, was born June 25, 2020 at Essentia Health, Fargo, to Brandon and Amanda Ward, Mooreton, North Dakota.

His grandparents are Willerd and Kari Ward, Mooreton; Kim and Dan Vandeventer, Thief River Falls, Minnesota; and Steve Wacha, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

