Bishop Sullivan added to list of clergy with credible accusations of sexual abuse of a minor

FARGO — The Diocese of Fargo has been informed by the Diocese of Lansing, Michigan, that after an investigation, accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor made against the late Bishop James Sullivan, sixth Bishop of Fargo, and previously a priest of the Diocese of Lansing, have been deemed credible.
The Diocese of Lansing has added Bishop Sullivan’s name to its list of clergy with credible accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor. As a result of this, the Diocese of Fargo has also added Bishop Sullivan’s name to its list of clergy who served or ever lived within the Diocese of Fargo who are on the list of another diocese/religious order.
The accusations allege the incidents took place several decades ago when Bishop Sullivan was a priest in the Lansing Diocese. There have been no allegations made against Bishop Sullivan during his time as Bishop of Fargo or after his retirement.
Bishop Sullivan passed away June 12, 2006 in Fargo and cannot respond to the allegations. Sullivan Middle School, part of the St. John Paul II Catholic Schools network, was named after Bishop Sullivan. Due to this situation, Sullivan Middle School has been renamed Sacred Heart Middle School.
The Diocese of Fargo is committed to the protection of youth. Please report any incidents or suspected incidents of child abuse, including sexual abuse, to civil authorities.
If the situation involves a member of the clergy or a religious order, a seminarian, or an employee of a Catholic school, parish, the diocesan offices or any other Catholic entity within the diocese, we ask that you also report the incident or suspected incident to Monsignor Joseph Goering, vicar general, at 701-356-7945.
The victim assistance coordinator can be reached at 701-356-7965 or by email at victimassistance@fargodiocese.org. To make a report of sexual abuse of a minor and related misconduct by a bishop, got to ReportBishopAbuse.org or call 1-800-276-1562.
Any questions involving details of the investigation or determination by the Diocese of Lansing should be directed to David Kerr, Diocese of Lansing, at 517-899-8151, or by email at dkerr@dioceseoflansing.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.