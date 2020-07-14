Bismarck man sentenced for December shooting

A Bismarck, North Dakota man entered guilty pleas to two misdemeanor charges related to a December 2019 shooting at the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
Ethan Arrow Clark, 23, was charged with reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor, and discharging a firearm in city limits, a class B misdemeanor. He appeared Monday, July 13 in Richland County District Court.
Clark’s guilty pleas come with conditions. For the reckless endangerment charge, he was sentenced to 360 days in Richland County Jail, with 240 days suspended. As of Monday, Clark has a 180-day window to serve the 120 non-suspended days of his sentence.
Those 120 days can be served through electronic home monitoring, Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen said. Clark would just need to arrange the monitoring with a jail.
Clark was also ordered to participate in the 24/7 Sobriety program for 120 days within 180 days from Monday. Additionally, he has been placed on unsupervised probation until July 13, 2022, with conditions including not possessing or owning a firearm or violating any criminal laws during that time.
Judge Bradley Cruff also ordered Clark to pay $15,000 in restitution, half of which must be paid within 14 days from July 13. The remaining $7,500 will be paid in monthly installments of $250 beginning Sept. 1, 2020. A total of $325 in court fees were waived.
For the discharging a firearm charge, Clark was sentenced to 30 days. Court documents state it will be completed through electronic home monitoring concurrent with fulfillment of the first sentence.
Clark was represented by attorney Charles Sheeley. Moen represented the prosecution.
Through an investigation by the North Dakota State College of Science Police Department and Wahpeton Police Department, Daily News previously reported, Clark was accused of creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death to another.
“The investigations, admissions from Clark and the victim’s statement resulted in Clark also being accused of discharging the firearm,” Daily News reported.
On or about Dec. 9, 2019, Clark and the victim were at a townhouse on the NDSCS campus, Wahpeton. Alex Fischer, Underwood, Minnesota, was named in court documents as the victim. Fisher subsequently said he and Clark were roommates.
“At some point as Clark and Fischer were standing next to each other, Clark allegedly took a handgun out from his waistband,” Daily News reported.
Court documents stated the firearm was a Colt 1911 handgun.
“In order to discharge, two different safeties would need to be disengaged,” documents continue. “Further, a round would need to be in the chamber, the hammer cocked and the trigger pulled.”
Eight other people were in the residence when the handgun was present. Firearms and other weapons are prohibited from the NDSCS campus, including residences.
According to court documents, the gun discharged while in Clark’s hand and pointed at Fischer. A bullet passed through Fischer’s right hand, then through his abdomen before fracturing his femur.
Fischer sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to initial statements from NDSCS and the Wahpeton Police Department. He was first taken to the emergency room at CHI St. Francis, Breckenridge, Minnesota, before being Life Flighted to receive medical care in Fargo.
No booking photo was taken of Clark, the Richland County Jail confirmed. This was because the shooting was not processed at the jail, Daily News previously reported.
Clark previously entered not guilty pleas to both charges. He is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
