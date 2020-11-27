Bismarck, North Dakota, man involved in police chase, crash

A Bismarck, North Dakota, man was involved in a police chase and crash east of Rothsay, Minnesota, at 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.
John Albertson, 25, was driving eastbound on I-94 in Rothsay, nearly causing several crashes, the report stated. North Dakota Highway Patrol attempted to stop Albertson, but he continued driving and Minnesota State Patrol took over the pursuit, according to the report. MSP laid down stop sticks.
When Albertson approached the stop sticks, he lost control of the vehicle which caused him to crash and roll to a stop. He was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota, with life-threatening injuries, the report stated.
It is unknown if alcohol was involved in the incident, according to the report. Clay County, Otter Tail County, Wilkin County and Rothsay Fire and Rescue assisted NDSP and MSP.
