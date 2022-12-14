Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine approved for children age 6 months through 5 years
MCC

Following the authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded eligibility for bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to young children.

“North Dakota Health and Human Services immunization unit has ordered and will receive an initial allocation of 2,200 pediatric bivalent doses from the federal government,” Immunization Manager Jenny Galbraith said. “Health care providers are in the process of educating staff and updating protocols, so most providers will begin offering this vaccine late next week.”



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 