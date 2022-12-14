Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine approved for children age 6 months through 5 years

Following the authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded eligibility for bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to young children.
“North Dakota Health and Human Services immunization unit has ordered and will receive an initial allocation of 2,200 pediatric bivalent doses from the federal government,” Immunization Manager Jenny Galbraith said. “Health care providers are in the process of educating staff and updating protocols, so most providers will begin offering this vaccine late next week.”
According to the North Dakota Health and Human Services department, throughout the pandemic nearly 100 children between the ages of six months and four years old were hospitalized, with one resulting in a pediatric death. Officials estimate only 2.5% of North Dakotan children younger than four years old have completed their primary series of vaccinations.
“To prevent hospitalization and death, it is especially important for people 65 and older, those who are immunocompromised and those with chronic conditions (i.e., heart, lung, diabetes) to receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose. North Dakotans are encouraged to have a conversation with a trusted health care provider about vaccination,” Galbraith said.
In Minnesota, these numbers are a bit higher, but still less than ideal. According to the Minnesota Department of Health less than 17% of children have received one dose and less than 5% are up to date on their vaccinations.
“Thankfully, children getting very sick from COVID-19 is not very common, but children do get COVID-19 and we can’t predict which children will get very sick, so prevention is the best option,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “The best way to protect your child and your family is to get them vaccinated against COVID-19, and that includes the updated bivalent vaccine when they are due.”
All COVID-19 vaccinations are free to Minnesotans at state-run and private facilities, regardless of insurance status, according to MDH.
“Our hospitals have been incredibly busy this fall and winter. We want to do everything we can to help keep children healthy and vaccines are one of the best ways to do that,” Malcolm said. “The diseases that vaccines prevent are real, even though we don’t see some of them often. Letting our guard down with decreasing immunization rates opens the door for more disease outbreaks and disruptions to families’ lives. Talk to your child’s doctor to make sure they are up to date on all recommended childhood immunizations, including COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.”
For more information on vaccinations of COVID-19 tests, folks can visit the MDH website or NDHHS website depending on which state they reside in.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.