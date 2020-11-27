Tyson Muller, 7, looked with interest at the keepsake ornaments on display at Hairetage Hallmark, Wahpeton.
Muller, who visited the store with mom Chandra and sister Laken, 11, was one of several people who didn’t let COVID-19-related changes keep him from having a safe and fun Black Friday. The Mullers wore their face masks and looked forward to carrying on a family tradition.
“We have a lot of fun coming out shopping and picking out ornaments,” Chandra Muller said. “Grandma buys them for these guys and my grandma did it for me growing up. Our whole tree is just Hallmark ornaments.”
It’s her family’s goal to do more shopping locally for the Christmas season, Muller said. Across the street at The Golden Rule, Trudi Bellmore of Wahpeton felt the same way.
“We shop here often. We always like to stay local,” Bellmore said.
Earlier in November, the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber announced several local holiday promotions. They include the Shop, Drop and Win promotion, held in honor of Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 28.
“Shop at any local small business in Wahpeton and Breckenridge and turn your receipts in to the Chamber office for a chance to win up to $1,000 in Chamber Bucks,” Executive Vice President Lisa Kunkel wrote. “There is no minimum purchase and all Twin Town local small businesses are included. All customers need to do is write their name and phone number on the back of their receipt and bring it to the Chamber office (drop it in the drop box outside after hours) before 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.”
Receipts will be sorted between those from Wahpeton businesses and those from Breckenridge, Minnesota businesses. Two $500 winners, one from each pile, will be drawn live on Facebook at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.
“Winners will also be notified by phone. This is for purchases made only on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, and customers can enter as many receipts as they would like. The more you shop, the better chance you have of winning,” Kunkel wrote.
Hannah Aasen and Jeanette Dietz are sales associates at The Golden Rule. They were impressed with the number of Black Friday customers.
“Any sale that brings customers in is a good thing. We love to get lots of people,” Aasen said.
