Black History Month: Understanding the basics

Editor’s Note: This story has been provided as a source for education and further research. The Daily News staff has decided to publish this to celebrate Black History Month and recognize the cultural significance and impact of Black history. Look forward to more coverage of Black Americans’ innumerable contributions to this nation throughout February.
The 2023 Black History Month theme has been announced as “Black Resistance.” Organizers at the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) have cited the historic and ongoing need for Black people to resist oppression in all forms.
From the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms and police killings, the efforts of Black Americans have been to advocate for a dignified, self-determined life in the U.S. and beyond the nation’s political jurisdiction, according to ASALH.
“Black people have had to consistently push the United States to live up to its ideals of freedom, liberty and justice for all. Systematic oppression has sought to negate much of the dreams of our griots (historians/storytellers), like Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston, and our freedom fighters, like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Septima Clark and Fannie Lou Hamer fought to realize,” ASALH wrote. “Black people have sought ways to nurture and protect Black lives, and for autonomy of their physical and intellectual bodies through armed resistance, voluntary emigration, nonviolence, education, literature, sports, media and legislation/politics.”
Notable Black Americans
Angela Davis: Born in 1944, Angela Davis is a prominent political activist and scholar who has advocated for the abolishment of prisons and the prison-industrial complex. She graduated with a degree in French in 1965, and later went on to earn a master’s degree and Ph.D in philosophy from universities in Germany and California, according to the National Archives.
Davis went on to teach philosophy at the University of California-Los Angeles, where she was dismissed by Gov. Ronald Reagan for her connection to the Communist Party and the Black Panther Party. After she was found not-guilty on a first degree murder charge, she went on to teach at universities around California and lead the fight against racism, patriarchal oppression, war, incarceration and the death penalty, according to the National Archives. Notably, Davis spoke about her identity as a lesbian in OUT Magazine in 1998.
Martin Luther King Jr.: Born in 1929, Martin Luther King Jr. is considered one of the most influential civil rights leaders. His activism was centered around non-violence and civil disobedience, according to the National Archives. King helped organize many civil rights movement actions, including the 1963 March on Washington where he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.
King’s later activism turned his attention towards poverty, capitalism and the Vietnam war, according to the National Archive. In 1968, King was assassinated at 38 years old, cutting his life and societal work short. His legacy continues to this day, as each January we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in honor of those invaluable contributions.
Shirley Chisholm: Born in 1924, Shirley Chisholm was the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress where she represented New York’s 12th congressional district between 1969-83. She served on the House Agriculture Committee and introduced legislation that
expanded the food stamp program, focused on gender and racial equality and ending the Vietnam War, according to the National Archives.
Chisholm went on to become the first Black candidate to seek a major party’s nomination for the U.S. President in 1972, however, her bid for the office was ultimately unsuccessful. She died in 2005, but her legacy continued to live on — in 2015 she was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.
John Lewis: Born in 1940, John Lewis was another Black American who was central in the continued fight for civil rights. He co-founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and organized some of the founding moments in the civil rights movement, which included the March on Washington, the Freedom Rides and the Selma to Montgomery Marches. As one of the youngest leaders of the era, Lewis devoted his time to community organizing and voter registration efforts that would secure legal victories in the civil rights movement, according to the National Archive.
Lewis was later elected to the U.S. House representing Georgia’s 5th congressional district in 1987, where he served until his death in 2020. As a legislator he was known as the “conscience of the congress,” and served as the de facto representative of the civil rights movement, according to the National Archive.
Audre Lorde: Born in 1934, Audre Lorde was an American writer and poet who used her works to address racism, sexism, classism and homophobia. Lorde was a civil rights activist, professor, radical feminist and womanist, describing herself as a “Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet.” Through her work she explored her identity and the intersectionality of her life as a Black lesbian woman, according to the Poetry Foundation.
In 2019, Lorde was posthumously recognized as one of the 50 pioneers, trailblazers and heroes inducted on the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor at the Stonewall National Monument. She died in 1992 due to breast cancer, but her memory still lives on through her pivotal poetry and prose.
Clarifying definitions
Black Lives Matter: Often shortened to BLM, this global organization was created in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer. The organization’s mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build power to intervene in the violence perpetrated against Black communities, according to their website. Three Black women, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, are cited as the BLM’s founding organizers.
Critical Race Theory: Often shortened to CRT, the academic study has been around in the nation for more than 40 years. Created by legal scholars such as Derrick Bell, Kimberlé Crenshaw and Richard Delgado, the study’s idea is centered around concepts of race and racism.
CRT examines the social construct of race and the origins of racism, not just in bias or prejudice, but embedded in the nation’s legal systems and policies, Education Week reported.
Intersectionality: This term refers to the concept of identity based upon intersecting systems of inequality, according to the Center for Intersectional Justice. These identities including, gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability and class, mesh in different ways that create unique dynamics and effects in the world. For example, a Black man may face racism, but a Black woman would face racism, misogyny and other forms of discrimination that include both.
white and Black: In journalism, we use The Associated Press Stylebook as a guide for how we format our writing. This more than 600-page book also guides us to use a capitalized “Black” when speaking about someone’s race and “black” when describing something’s color. However, we use a lowercase “white” to describe a color and someone’s race. The term is used to reflect an understanding of a shared identity and culture rather than a skin color alone, according to AP.
Equity and Equality: While only two letters apart, these two terms are seemingly worlds apart. Equality refers to everyone getting the exact same resources, regardless of their situations. Equity refers to everyone having what they need to reach the same goals. While an equal ending is the intention of both, equitable practices recognize that everyone will need different resources to get to the same goal.
Further research
We understand it would be impossible to fit the entirety of Black history onto a single page. We’ve done our best to highlight some pivotal figures and clarify some definitions related to Black history, but further research and education will always be imperative. The Daily News recommends these organizations as fair, ethical and fact-based sources for research on Black history and Black culture.