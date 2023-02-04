Black History Month: Understanding the basics
March on Washington, 1963

 Library of Congress

Editor’s Note: This story has been provided as a source for education and further research. The Daily News staff has decided to publish this to celebrate Black History Month and recognize the cultural significance and impact of Black history. Look forward to more coverage of Black Americans’ innumerable contributions to this nation throughout February.

The 2023 Black History Month theme has been announced as “Black Resistance.” Organizers at the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) have cited the historic and ongoing need for Black people to resist oppression in all forms.

President Barack Obama hugs Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. after his introduction during the event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches, at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., March 7, 2015. 
Black Lives Matter protest, New York, 2020


