Black ice on ND Highway 13 causes at least 11 vehicle incidents near Dwight

WAHPETON — At least four semis and seven vehicles were confirmed to have either driven into the medians or off ND Highway 13 into ditches as a result of hazardous weather and road conditions Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the 11 incidents took place on a portion of the highway near the road to Dwight, North Dakota. No serious injuries were reported and the semis all remained upright without any spilled cargo.
“Most of the semis appeared to have just driven into the median,” Ruhl said. “There were no rollovers with the semis, but some rollovers with the vehicles, which landed in the ditches. It’s been treacherous this morning.”
Roadways including Highway 13 have been affected by black ice conditions, which were not immediately apparent during drive time hours Wednesday morning. Heavy winds also played a factor, Ruhl said.
“The North Dakota Highway Patrol came to assist the sheriff’s office and they’re on the interstate now,” Ruhl said at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. “The plows are doing great, peeling the black ice right off. It seems to be working quite well.”
Motorists are warned that similar potentially hazardous weather conditions are expected to persist through Thursday, Feb. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.