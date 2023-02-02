Black Minnesotans protected from hair-based discrimination
Under the newly passed CROWN Act, the Minnesota Human Rights Act will add definitions to race that prevent discrimination based on hair texture or style. 

On the first day of Black History Month, Minnesota joined 18 other states in the nation to further protect its Black citizens from discrimination. The definition of race in the Minnesota Human Rights Act has been modified to include the prevention of discrimination based on natural hair textures and styles.

HF 37, otherwise known as the CROWN Act, stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The act originated in California in 2019 by the CROWN Coalition.



