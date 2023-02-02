Black Minnesotans protected from hair-based discrimination

On the first day of Black History Month, Minnesota joined 18 other states in the nation to further protect its Black citizens from discrimination. The definition of race in the Minnesota Human Rights Act has been modified to include the prevention of discrimination based on natural hair textures and styles.
HF 37, otherwise known as the CROWN Act, stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The act originated in California in 2019 by the CROWN Coalition.
“The CROWN Act will ensure today’s generation and future generations of Black Minnesotans don’t experience the discrimination that has existed for far too long in our state,” Lt. Gov. Flanagan said. “Black people in Minnesota, and across the country, deserve to show up as their full, beautiful selves, without the fear of hair discrimination.”
The bill was passed in the state house on Jan. 11, with a vote of 111-19.
Proponents of the bill spoke about the discrimination they have faced in the workplace and were happy to move this piece of legislature along. Ironically, those that voted against the bill claimed it didn’t do enough to protect all cultures.
According to Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, beards should have been included in the bill. He claimed that beards were a part of culture and asked the bill’s author Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Mpls, if he had ever watched the reality television show “Duck Dynasty.”
Drazkowski then went on to claim the bill didn’t take into account the Amish, who have beards due to their religion. However, Champion responded that the senators had not heard from any Amish people regarding discrimination based on their beards.
Other dissenters were worried that the bill wouldn’t allow employers to dictate what their employees looked like.
Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria, asked Champion if it would be forbidden for employers to expect certain looks from their employees. He also questioned how this bill might affect the safety of employees in certain jobs.
“Are we going down the road where there can’t be guidelines or expectations by businesses on how people handle their natural hair,” Westrom questioned. “Natural hair can grow real long if you don’t take care of it.”
Yet, nothing in the bill will negatively impact the safety of employees, according to Champion.
After a failed attempt to reconsider the bill, it was passed by a senate vote of 45-19 on Jan. 26.
While Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law on Wednesday, Feb. 1, his office has planned a ceremonial bill signing later this week.
“Discrimination has no place in Minnesota,” Walz said. “By signing the CROWN Act, we are sending a message that Black Minnesotans deserve to live and work free from discrimination. Today we are taking an important step in creating a more equitable Minnesota.”
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.