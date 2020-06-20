The Black Pelican in Wyndmere, North Dakota has all of the amenities you could ask for in a bar and grille. Its menu is ever-evolving, there is a full service bar and a conjoining hotel is available for guests to unwind.
Owner Ted Mauch bought The Black Pelican in March 2012 and began renovations. He also owns Bridgemart Meats, has a full-time catering business and a mobile bar. At one point, Mauch ran an ice cream shop. He is, in a way, Wyndmere’s Renaissance man.
During the nationwide economic shutdown due to COVID-19, The Black Pelican never really closed. They were shut down for dine-in service and drinks indoors for two months, but take-out was still available. They reopened to full service in the middle of April. Mauch said The Black Pelican took precautions leading up to the event.
“This is when we opened up for dine-in service. We had our tables six feet apart, we could have 40 people in here. We did that for two weeks, then I decided I’m putting everything back together,” Mauch said.
“My philosophy is ‘we let the people police themselves.’ So if you don’t like feeling close or next to that table, then you can sit at another table. We have plenty of room outside, weather permitting,” he said.
The Black Pelican has an outside deck and beer garden, “kind of a redneck beer garden is what I call it,” Mauch said.
The beer garden has plenty of room outside with 10 tables, each seating eight and they’ve had no problem putting them six feet apart, he said.
When asked if this was due to state regulations, Mauch said, “Let’s rephrase – they’re not regulations, they’re guidelines. They want you to sit six feet apart out there, also.”
The bar and other small businesses have implemented guidelines where people are at their own discretion since non-essential businesses are slowly opening to the public.
Mauch has been working closely with the health department in reopening his bar and grille.
The quarantine measures originally were to last for two weeks, but have been extended, and this was from March 14 to April 1 before businesses could reopen in North Dakota, he said.
“In the third month we were able to open up to 50 percent service,” Mauch said. “Then they changed it to 75 percent, but the problem with that is that I don’t have enough square footage to maintain the 75 percent anyway. So what I like to tell people is on even number days we use odd number tables, and on odd number days we use even number tables.”
Mauch hasn’t had to turn people away, he said.
Bars, restaurants and other commercial businesses have found it difficult to practice social distancing since there is no method or practice of how to enforce social distancing.
Mauch said he cleans everyday and people who eat or drink at bars or enter public spaces know the risk. He also knows the risks. Some people have experienced a “quarantine fatigue” and now they may go into public spaces and ignore wearing a mask or sanitizing.
Business on the bar side is down about a third, Mauch said, and his catering business is down by 70 percent.
“I’m down 52 catering jobs right now since March 12,” he added.
Not only are restaurant and bar owners hurting through the COVID-19 pandemic, but so are the employees. People have lost their jobs and had to file for unemployment and others went into quarantine. The Black Pelican was able to keep most of its staff paid throughout the pandemic, Mauch said.
“I only had to let one person go, one went on maternity leave. The one person had started two weeks before and she never went on unemployment,” Mauch said. We kept all of our employees, we were able to take advantage of that PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) a loan from the government. That kept us going eight weeks for payroll.”
Now that things are opening up again, he’d like to see business return to normal.
“We basically want status quo, our food dropped off so to speak,” he said about the downturn. “We were doing about 600-plus takeouts a week, just by the number of take out containers we were going through,” Mauch said. “We do, and never cut down on prime rib.”
What helps The Black Pelican is its location. It’s hard to miss when pulling into Wyndmere.
“I have such a good location, I’m on two major highways. So people who work in Wahpeton that live this way, they call and say, ‘I’ll take this to go,’” Mauch said. “We have people who come from as far as Enderlin, Casselton, Wahpeton, Oakes … they were coming from 50, 60 miles away.
“They say the bartender always knows everything but I am the last person to know what’s going on which is good sometimes. I don’t need to know what’s going on,” he continued.
