Editor’s Note: This story has been provided as a source for education and further research. The Daily News staff has decided to publish this to celebrate Black History Month and recognize the cultural significance and impact of Black history. Look forward to more coverage of Black Americans’ innumerable contributions to this nation throughout February.

Black History Month reminds us to listen to Black voices, learn about Black issues and appreciate Black art. Black authors have created works belonging in the American canon for as long as books have been written in the nation. However, for ages Black authors have been silenced, their books weren’t sold and the work they did went unread.



