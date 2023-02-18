Editor’s Note: This story has been provided as a source for education and further research. The Daily News staff has decided to publish this to celebrate Black History Month and recognize the cultural significance and impact of Black history. Look forward to more coverage of Black Americans’ innumerable contributions to this nation throughout February.
Black History Month reminds us to listen to Black voices, learn about Black issues and appreciate Black art. Black authors have created works belonging in the American canon for as long as books have been written in the nation. However, for ages Black authors have been silenced, their books weren’t sold and the work they did went unread.
Assembled here is a list of books written by Black authors. Some of them are about issues faced by African-Americans while others tell the stories of great adventures through a Black voice. See if you find your next read in this compilation.
Contemporary: “The Nickel Boys”
Starting off this list is “The Nickel Boys,” by Colson Whitehead, which published in 2019.
This stunning novel follows Elwood Curtis, a young boy in the 1960s who is given hope by the Civil Rights Movement. After he’s wrongfully accused of stealing a car, Elwood is sentenced to attend a boarding school, the Nickel Academy, in Florida. When he arrives, Elwood quickly discovers that there is very little school in the Nickel Academy. Instead, he and the other boys there are subjected to harsh labor, poor living conditions and intense beatings.
The Nickel Boys is a story about hope. Throughout the book Elwood is trying to maintain hope, as represented by the Civil Rights Movement, that things in Nickel Academy, and the world, will get better.
I first read this book during a writing class I took in college. The descriptive language and the author’s ability to get you to connect with the main character and feel his hope are nothing short of masterful.
One of the most interesting commentaries in the book lies in the appearance of the academy. When Elwood first arrives it gives him hope, the school is well maintained and looks beautiful. Yet he soon comes to realize that a pretty coat of paint doesn’t mean the place is nice. This book shows how things can look alright or good from a distance and still be rotten and abusive.
After reading this book look up the Dozier School for Boys in Florida, which the Nickel Academy was based on. The Dozier School for Boys was shut down in 2011, just 12 years ago, after more than 100 years in operation.
“I am stuck here, but I’ll make the best of it, Elwood told himself, and I’ll make it brief. Everybody back home knew him as even, dependable—Nickel would soon understand that about him, too.” — ”The Nickel Boys,” Chapter 5.
Classic: “Invisible Man”
This book will show up on a lot of lists about Black literature; I’m sure that I am not the first to recommend it. But, I have to include it here because there is a reason this book is a classic. Ralph Ellison’s masterpiece about Black identity in America, “Invisible Man” has spoken to readers since it was first published in 1952.
The book follows a nameless narrator as he journeys through different American communities. As he does he tries to find his identity, yet the expectations and stereotypes of him as a Black man inhibit his ability to be an individual. The prejudices of those around him cause him to be seen as only Black while the individual is ignored, invisible.
Through these stereotypes, and the communities he enters using him for their own ends, the narrator is left drifting between places that don’t want him, only ever wanting parts of who he is.
Ellison’s commentary in this book is astute and still as poignant today as it was when it was first written over 70 years ago.
Throughout the book Ellison employs images of blindness and invisibility to show the ways that individuals are able to ignore racial issues prevalent in their communities.
Just make sure that you pick up “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison and not “The Invisible Man” by H.G. Wells. That is a very different, and far more literal book. This was a mistake I made and it left me very confused for the first chapter or two.
“And my problem was that I always tried to go in everyone’s way but my own. I have also been called one thing and then another while no one really wished to hear what I called myself. So after years of trying to adopt the opinions of others I finally rebelled. I am an invisible man.” — “Invisible Man” epilogue
Science Fiction/Fantasy: “Babel-17”
When people think of science fiction and fantasy many of the authors that come to mind are white. With more Black authors finding success in the genre it is important to remember that this isn’t a new group, Black authors have been writing sci fi and fantasy since the pulp era.
“Babel-17,” written by Samuel R. Delaney, is a great example of a classic science fiction novel by a Black author. Published in 1967, this book tells the story of a ship captain during a war. The book explores the Sapir-Whorf theory, that the language we first learn to speak and think has an impact on how we think.
In “Babel-17” the enemy invaders use a language, known as Babel-17, as a weapon. At first the alliance of earth believe it is a code, but soon realize that it is a standalone language which is somehow being weaponized.
The captain begins learning the language and is able to predict enemy movements and stop attacks. But, the language also changes the way the learner thinks, making them empathize with the enemy, and maybe even turn traitor.
This book is a fantastic work of science fiction that grabs a hold of the reader and does not let go. The incredibly creative premise that serves as the book’s backbone is unlike any other.
“Sometimes you want to say things, and you’re missing an idea to make them with, and missing a word to make the idea with. In the beginning was the word. That’s how somebody tried to explain it once. Until something is named, it doesn’t exist,” Babel-17
Intersectional: “The Black Flamingo”
When we talk about Black history and the issues faced by Black people everyday we are looking at one facet of the problem. Some issues are compounded by other aspects of someone’s identity. A Black woman’s experience may not be the same as a Black man’s. When talking about these issues it is important to pay attention to how they are affected by other aspects of an individual’s identity, this is called intersectionality.
For a good book that deals with the intersection of identity, check out “The Black Flamingo” by Dean Atta. This book follows the life of a gay teenager named Micheal. Micheal is mixed-race and struggling to feel entirely himself as he juggles with his Greek and Jamaican identity.
This book is written more like a poem than a novel. Each page speaks for itself yet combines to tell an incredible story. In portions the book takes the form of text messages, lists, calls and responses and more. The author’s use of creative formatting keeps the reader engaged with every word.
The pacing and unique storytelling makes this a quick read that can be finished in a day, while the message lasts a lifetime.
“You are a full human being. It’s never as simple as being half and half.”- The Black Flamingo