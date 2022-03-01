Black youth’s parents say they’re done ignoring offensive problem

Editor’s Note: This article includes allegations of activity by juvenile males, none of whose names are being included.
Offensive language used in a Snapchat group of Wahpeton Middle School boys, including at least 24 instances of a racial slur from one individual, is part of a wider problem according to the parents of a targeted Black youth.
Antoine White and Aldonia Edwards say their son — classmate and teammate of youth included in a Snapchat group, “Basketball team” — has received verbal harassment from peers over a more than two-year period in Wahpeton. The family moved to Wahpeton from Tacoma, Washington, in February 2019 and the first racial incident occurred in Chahinkapa Park late that year, White said.
“He was called the ’n-word’ by a peer,” White said. “He had never been called that before. Later on, he was being called ‘Black boy’ and ‘Black banana’ at school. This has made him lash out and it causes him to not feel safe at school.”
Edwards’ first reporting of her son’s alleged treatment occurred when he attended Wahpeton Elementary School. She said the school was trying to investigate what could be done, but this was not followed up when the youth started attending Wahpeton Middle School.
“You can only ignore stuff like that for so long. It was pretty much the adults stating that the other children wouldn’t call him that,” Edwards said.
The Black student’s school experience over the last two years has been a cycle of receiving verbal harassment, saying something back to the harassers, being removed from the classroom because of the situation and being told to ignore the harassment before the cycle starts again.
“He has an IEP (individualized education program) and has had one since the first grade. The school is well aware of it. Under the IEP, when it comes to any (disruptive) behavior, he can leave class, get himself together and reset,” Edwards said.
Edwards acknowledges that her son “said he has been pushed and he would push back.” She knows that his response has not been completely right. At the same time, the experience has caused disruptions in her son’s school and social life and he’s becoming “angrier and angrier.” He has both attended Wahpeton Middle School and been suspended from it.
“They just act like nothing else occurs,” Edwards said. “I don’t believe this is the proper way to handle this. I spoke to them today in (Wahpeton Middle School) and I’ve just kept talking to them about it. If they had (responded) when it first started, we wouldn’t be where we are.”
Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson referred Daily News to Wahpeton Middle School Principal Steve Hockert. Hockert said the school was made aware of the Snapchat messages on Monday, Feb. 28 and completed an investigation into the situation Tuesday, March 1.
“We don’t condone what’s taken place,” Hockert said. “That’s why we’ve taken, investigated and swiftly followed through with this. We hope this can be a learning situation.”
Asked if he was aware of incidents involving White and Edwards’ son prior to the Snapchat messages, Hockert said he would feel uncomfortable responding to the question.
“We had an investigation and have followed through with what we felt was appropriate. If we found further things out, we would continue to investigate,” Hockert said in a subsequent phone call.
Discussing her visit Tuesday to Wahpeton Middle School, Edwards said the administration indicated that corrective action was being recommended for two students. She said she understands that the school could not necessarily tell her who those students are.
“They say if they had known who they were, they would have adjusted the situation sooner. I said that wasn’t true, and I told them that. (There’s been) a lot of emotional trauma for a child to have to go through,” Edwards said.
Hockert said Wahpeton Middle School has continued to keep communication open with the parties involved. Saying that appropriate action has been taken, he also said he would not share what the consequences for students would be.
Group chats in Snapchat are created by individual members and any group participant can rename the group. Daily News, reviewing screenshots from the "Basketball Team" group chat, saw that messages including the 24 instances of the racial slur were posted in the evening. Screenshots of the messages were subsequently shared on a separate Facebook account.
“There currently is not a sport linked right now to that situation,” Hockert said. “The sporting seasons have all wrapped up as of last week Friday.”
Daily News contacted Tyler Baukol, coach of Wahpeton’s seventh grade boys basketball team. Saying he did not know much about the situation, Baukol also said he was “disappointed that they would even say those things.”
Edwards said that after the Snapchat messages became publicly known Monday evening, the mother of one Snapchat user reached out to her.
“She apologized and said she will make sure that her son apologizes,” Edwards said. “She doesn’t believe in (the messages) and that her children won’t do this again.”
Another local woman contacted Edwards, saying she could help to get in touch “with the right people at the school.” The woman also indicated to Edwards that her son would receive the help he needs.
While touched by the response to the Snapchat situation, Edwards said she is still focused on proper response to her son’s verbal harassment.
“Even children who have tried to be our son’s friend have been bullied,” she said. “This is bigger than our son. We don’t want these kids to be afraid of being friends with our son because he’s Black.”
Edwards said she is currently investigating whether similar anti-Black comments have been made on social media platforms used by her son. His friends and the young man’s cousin have told Edwards and White what they say they’ve seen at school. They also have told their parents, Edwards said.
Wahpeton Middle School’s student handbook is available at the district’s website. The online edition includes links to policies on bullying, student conduct and discipline, extracurricular participation requirements and acceptable use.
Measures that may be imposed in response to bullying include and are not limited to imposing an in- or out-of-school suspension, recommending expulsion, recommending alternative placement, referring the student to a school counselor and modifying the perpetrator’s schedule and taking other appropriate measures (including changing locker assignments) to minimize contact with the victim, the handbook states.
“I don’t honestly understand why it matters what someone’s skin type or hair color or anything is,” Edwards said. “I’m not sure I’m aware how any parent cannot be aware that their kids are saying these types of things. We need to be more aware of our children and what’s going on their lives.”
There needs to be more change in the city of Wahpeton, Edwards said. Parents are neglecting information they can easily receive just by talking to their children.
“I want to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again,” White said. “My son wants to go to school like everybody else and be a normal kid. It shouldn’t matter that he’s Black.”
“It breaks my heart that it has gotten this far,” Edwards said. “No one should ever, at the age of 10-12, face that amount of hatred. For it to be just swept under the rug like that is unacceptable.”
While Edwards is aware that two Wahpeton Middle School students will be reprimanded for the Snapchat situation, she is skeptical that the reprimand will do any good.
“I wouldn’t be shocked if it’s just, ‘I’m going to talk to them and they can still attend school,’” she said. “I believe there should be more, especially as far as this has gone. If children don’t become aware that their actions have reactions, it’s only going to get worse.”
Edwards also said that if an investigation began on a Monday and was declared concluded on a Tuesday, it indicates that not much was done.
“They’re trying to cover this up and make it go away as fast as they can. Hurry up and end it and move on. I’m not giving up on them. If they’re done with their investigation, we’re going to push the issue,” she said.
Wahpeton Public Schools’ next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 7 at the district office in Wahpeton High School. The week of March 7 is scheduled to include interviews for Wahpeton’s next superintendent. Jacobson’s retirement is effective June 30, 2022, and Hockert is among the six men to be interviewed for his position, Daily News previously reported.
White and Edwards feel that more Wahpeton Public Schools students need increased awareness about diversity. Edwards singled out issues including racial profiling and discrimination based on ethnicity.
“The school officer (Lisa Page) does come to the classroom to talk about awareness, as do the counselors, but it’s clearly not enough to help the students understand,” Edwards said. “Also, they are all women. There should be more of a diverse set of people to explain this.”
There are differences between people and there’s nothing wrong with difference, Edwards said.
“What we would like to see happen is a change. Justice,” Edwards said.
Edwards and White said they have talked about contacting an attorney.
“We’re doing this for all of the races,” White said. “It’s not just about being Black. Every kid has the right to feel safe and comfortable at school. For this to be alright, you know, it all needs to change somewhat. This is going to change.”
