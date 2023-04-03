Blizzard warning issued for Southern Red River Valley

The blizzard warning for a region including Richland County, N.D., is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Thursday. A total snow accumulation of 9-19 inches and ice accumulations including a light glaze is forecast. Wind forecasts include the likelihood of gusts as high as 45-50 MPH.

 Courtesy NWS

A powerful late season winter storm is forecast to impact the Southern Red River Valley from Tuesday, April 4 through the morning of Thursday, April 6.

Just after 12 p.m. Monday, April 3, a blizzard warning was issued for an area including Richland County, North Dakota. This supersedes the original winter storm watch that was expected to begin Tuesday morning and be in effect through Thursday morning. Information comes from the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota.



Tags