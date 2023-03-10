Blizzard warning issued, includes Twin Towns Area

Although snow melted and puddles accumulated on Wahpeton streets Friday, March 10, the immediate forecast did not call for a complete halt to winter conditions including, yes, more snow.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Up to 6 inches were forecast for the Twin Towns Area by midday Sunday, March 12. The region, which was under a blizzard warning as of Friday afternoon, had an average of 22 inches of accumulated snow.



