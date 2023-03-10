Blizzard warning issued, includes Twin Towns Area

Although snow melted and puddles accumulated on Wahpeton streets Friday, March 10, the immediate forecast did not call for a complete halt to winter conditions including, yes, more snow.
Up to 6 inches were forecast for the Twin Towns Area by midday Sunday, March 12. The region, which was under a blizzard warning as of Friday afternoon, had an average of 22 inches of accumulated snow.
“(This) blizzard warning is in effect from 3 a.m. Saturday to midnight Saturday night,” Everbridge stated.
Blizzard conditions including total snow accumulations of 5-9 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour were expected until late in the evening of Saturday, March 11. A winter storm watch, expected to last through Sunday afternoon, was expected to include conditions such as snow and lingering blowing snow.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” Everbridge stated. “Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The lowest visibilities will occur with heavy snowfall rates.”
As of Friday, a lull in wind speeds was forecast to arrive around the time that snowfall rates would also decrease, during Saturday afternoon or evening. Northerly winds were forecast to increase later Saturday night, but there was also the uncertainty about lingering impacts into Sunday.
“Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle,” Everbridge stated.
Accumulations and new amounts of snow, as well as the proximity to spring, bring new concerns about significant flooding. On Thursday, March 9, the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota, issued its newest flood outlook.
Wahpeton, as of Thursday, now has a probability of experiencing moderate spring flooding between March 13-June 11, 2023. The city is not alone: moderate to isolated major spring flooding is possible for much of the mainstream Red River and southeastern North Dakota tributaries, according to NWS.
“The risk for significant, moderate or higher, spring flooding has increased with this outlook issuance and is now near or above long-term historical averages across the Red River Basin’s U.S. portion,” NWS stated.
Less than normal soil moisture and near normal streamflows entering into freeze up circumstances are considered key factors. The region, with the exception of the far northern basin, has had normal to above normal snowfall and precipitation during the winter of 2022-2023.
“Below normal March temperatures will increase the likelihood of a delayed spring melt,” NWS stated. “Snowmelt timing (and the) thaw cycle, along with any additional snow and/or rain, will be the most important factors contributing to the spring flood risk.”
The below normal temperatures are expected to continue through March, joined by near normal precipitation. Climate outlooks indicate below normal temperatures continuing in the spring.
“(There is) no strong signal either way for above, below or near normal precipitation,” NWS stated.