Blizzard warning Wednesday in Twin Towns

A blizzard warning will be in effect for Richland County, North Dakota, from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
A total snow accumulation of 1-2 inches was forecast Tuesday, Feb. 11 by the National Weather Service. Blizzard warning conditions are expected to reach Richland County and Wilkin County, Minnesota, by 9 a.m. Wednesday.
“Winds could gust as high as 45 miles per hour,” NWS stated. “Wind chills (could be) as low as 40 below zero.”
Dangerous wind chills will last beyond into Thursday, Feb. 13, the service reported. Blowing snow is expected make travel difficult to very difficult.
“(There is) high confidence in light snow totals, high winds and very cold wind chills,” NWS stated. “There is less confidence in the intensity and duration of the potential blizzard impacts.”
Residents are reminded that frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. All are advised to dress in layers, cover exposed skin and limit the amount of time spent outdoors.
Patchy, blowing snow is forecast in Wahpeton before 2 a.m. Thursday. Wednesday’s blustery winds are forecast to decrease after midnight, NWS reported. Sub-zero temps are forecast for Wednesday night, and Thursday’s high is expected to only reach -4.
There is potential for gusts from Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 15. Forecasts as of Tuesday afternoon indicate a return of snow on Friday, Feb. 14 and on Saturday.
North Dakota road reports can be found at https://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/. Minnesota road reports can be found at https://hb.511mn.org/.
Anyone traveling in the two states is advised to check updated weather and road reports, as well as having a winter survival kit in their vehicle.
Items recommended for a winter kit include a charged cell phone, charger, shovel, ice scraper, orange safety flag or triangle, jumper cables, flashlight with extra batteries, warm weather clothes, blanket, water and snacks and a first aid kit.
The Twin Towns Area’s winter weather season began the weekend of Oct. 11, 2019. Rain throughout eastern North Dakota was followed by snow and whiteout conditions.
Prior to Thanksgiving, heavy snow was forecast to impact travel in a region including South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota. The holiday weekend included a forecast snow accumulation of 8-18 inches total and a light ice glaze. Eastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota were both affected by the snow event.
Winter weather continued to have an impact around the holidays. On Dec. 30, 2019, Daily News reported the Twin Towns Area had accumulated approximately 8.6 inches of snow depth from a winter storm which began two days prior. The storm’s impact included whiteout conditions and road closures. A few weeks later, possible blizzard conditions were forecast for Jan. 17-18, the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.
Weather reports for the Twin Towns Area are provided by NWS’ office in Grand Forks, North Dakota. NWS will provide updates through Facebook and Twitter.
Daily News will continue to follow this story, in print and online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.