Bethel Lutheran Church’s “Disaster Pastor” received his Quilt of Valor Sunday, May 29.
Pastor Phil Blom, previously Chaplain Lt. Col. Blom, joined the U.S. Air Force in 1981. For the next 27 years, he would serve America in many ways and many places.
“He wrote and taught the core values for leadership at the U.S. Air Force Academy,” said Ginny Buck, Quilts of Valor. “He was at Vandenberg Air Force Base after hurricanes, Keesler Air Force Base after Hurricane Katrina and Grand Forks Air Force Base after our floods.”
Blom was deployed a chaplain for every war and military operation held during his 27 years with the Air Force, Buck said. Blom’s service also took him to Washington, D.C.
“After 9/11, he was the Pentagon’s crisis action team chaplain,” Buck said.
Saying he was overwhelmed by the experience, Blom wiped away tears and occasionally was choked up. He also told a story about golfing at Andrews Air Force Base in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
“They told me that I might be high ranking, but no matter what, I was to shout ‘Fore, sir!’” Blom said. “Everybody on the course outranked me.”
Buck was aided by Sonja Christensen and Char Oehlke, who are not members of the local Quilts of Valor chapter but still eagerly took part in the presentation. Buck also explained that the presentation was done on the day before Memorial Day for deliberate reasons.
“Quilts of Valor presentations are never done on Memorial Day itself. Memorial Day is a day to remember those who have passed. Quilts of Valor may be presented on Veterans Day,” Buck said.
For nearly 20 years, local Quilts of Valor chapters have carried on the mission statement determined by foundation founder Catherine Roberts.
“(We) cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” Buck said. “Your service to our country is honored and this quilt is an expression of gratitude and meant to thank you for the service you made on behalf of the American people and your knowledge that freedom is never free. We honor you for leaving all you hold dear to serve, whether in time of crisis or time of peace.”
Blom’s quilt was made with three layers: the top, symbolizing the community and individuals who pieced together the quilt; the middle, with batting to provide warmth, comfort, peace and healing; and the back, providing strength and support. It also included a label naming the participating quitters, Blom and the date he received his award.
Calling the experience a great honor and a privilege, Blom also said the experience “isn’t about me.”
“Serving is about something much bigger,” Blom said. “For me and for all of us, (it is) much bigger than ourselves. I hope that in the troubles that we’re in as a nation, I hope that we can look beyond ourselves to what’s bigger (and) so much more important.”
