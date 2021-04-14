Blood screening appointments still available

WAHPETON — There are still several open appointments Thursday, April 15 and Friday, April 16 for blood screenings offered by the Rotary Club of Wahpeton Breckenridge.
Screenings are offered from 6-9:30 a.m. at the Wahpeton Community Center. They cost $50, payable through cash or check only. Preregistration is required and can be made by calling 218-643-0123. Fasting is not required.
"Already this week, possible critical issues have been identified in some screening results," said Pam Erlandson, a Rotary member. "Customers were notified to see their medical providers ASAP."
Rotary is proud of the wide community outreach, including customers from the tri-state area.
"The $50 cost saves each single customer hundreds of dollars. The value is even greater when what may be or what could become critical health issues are identified as early as possible," Erlandson said.
Restoring one’s health can be less stressful when issues are found early enough to take immediate measures to prevent more serious illness.
The social value of the project has been shared with project volunteers several times this week, Erlandson explained.
"People have appreciated the chance to get something done ‘in person’ in a short time. Those who work from home more often because of the coronavirus have enjoyed their outings where they cross paths with others they have not seen for many weeks and months," she said.
Participants are required to follow COVID-19 safety precautions. Community blood screenings are offered through the Rotary Club of Wahpeton-Breckenridge, Essentia and Sanford clinics and CHI St. Francis.
"I’m so grateful for the St. Francis, Essentia Clinic and Sanford Clinic lab pros," Erlandson said. "They get the job done!"
The Wahpeton Community Center is located at 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton.
