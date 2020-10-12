Blood screenings available from Nov. 2-6

For only $50, you can save hundreds of dollars, Wahpeton-Breckenridge community members remind the public.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, the Wahpeton Community Center will hold the annual local blood screenings event. Screenings will be offered from 6-9:30 a.m. daily through Friday, Nov. 6.
Community blood screenings are offered through the Rotary Club of Wahpeton-Breckenridge, Essentia and Sanford clinics and St. Francis Health.
“This is such a good thing for our community,” said Pam Erlandson, a Rotary member and community services director for the Red River Human Services Foundation. “It’s a real collaborative effort.”
Blood screenings partners want participants to not only guard their health, but their wallets. The fee remains $50 and can be paid through cash or check. If anyone paid with a credit card, Erlandson said, it would result in extra fees, so the event is strictly cash or check only.
“We’re even better than before this year,” Erlandson said. “We’ve got the TSH thyroid-stimulating hormone test.”
In addition to the TSH test, participants will receive a comprehensive screening of their kidney and liver function, cholesterol and blood counts. Erlandson explained the process.
“You’ll come in and receive your test, with your results being mailed the next day. From there, you can bring the results to your medical provider,” she said.
St. Francis Health, which processes the test results, will also contact screening participants if there are remarkable results.
“They’ll let you know if there’s anything of concern to let your medical provider know,” Erlandson said. “We’re able to provide continuous information and awareness.”
Preregistration is required and can be made by calling 218-643-0123. Fasting is not required. Anyone receiving a screening must use the Wahpeton Community Center’s east door off Fourth Street South. The community center is located at 304 Fifth St. S.
“We will ask people to wear face masks,” Erlandson said. “The whole thing just takes minutes. You can fast, but it’s not required. You can arrange this to whatever fits your schedule.”
Community blood screenings have been a Rotary staple for more than a decade. Participants have told Erlandson that they’ve saved hundreds of dollars over the years, as well as had information to provide for their annual physicals.
More than 300 people can be receive a blood screening this year. Erlandson is optimistic that community members will take advantage of an available resource.
“The hospital and the clinics have been so good to us,” she said.
