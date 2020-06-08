Talukan the orangutan celebrated his 35th birthday Sunday, June 7 at Chahinkapa Zoo.
As befitting 2020, a different kind of year, Tal received a different kind of party. Unlike previous years, his gifts were presented all at once.
The birthday party concluded Blue Goose Days, held last weekend in the Twin Towns Area. An annual awareness event for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Blue Goose Days included a popular outdoor vendor show.
“We had 20 vendors this year, as well as our guest of honor,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said.
Miss North Dakota Earth 2020, Lauren Cannon, visited Chahinkapa Zoo to discuss the importance of “With the Wild.” In August, Cannon will compete in Las Vegas for the title of Miss Earth USA. The Fargo woman is running on a platform in support of endangered species. Deforestation, depletion of natural resources and the lack of a voice for animals are among Cannon’s concerns.
“It’s important for us to be a voice for those animals,” she said. “They all play a role and they’re all unique in their own ways.”
Cannon offered tips for zoo visitors of all ages to welcome wildlife in their own homes and communities. For example, providing bird and squirrel feeders in yards or donating time and money to organizations that help animals.
“You have to show your love for your community and for the environment,” Cannon said. “That includes showing pure love and genuine kindness to not only people but the world, its trees and its species. I think animals need that voice and that heart.”
Lisa Kunkel, executive vice president of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce, greeted Blue Goose Days visitors.
“In our first hour, I’ve seen people from Fergus Falls, Fargo, Barnesville and Alexandria. People are excited to visit. Chahinkapa Zoo and the organizers have worked hard to allow for social distancing. This is a great way to kick off our summer,” Kunkel said.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for coverage of Twin Towns Area summer activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.