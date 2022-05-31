T-minus two days until the festivities of the 2022 Blue Goose Days begin. The weekend’s events, which have become a staple for the Twin Towns area, are jam-packed with fun for the entire family.
The best part about it all is for just this one week, the activities-laden weekend begins on Thursday, June 2. The 16th annual Amazing Race, a fundraiser to support Richland-Wilkin Kinship mentoring, will begin at 5 p.m. at the Hughes Shelter. Teams will include friends or families in groups of 4-6, who then get to choose a competitive or non-competitive distinction. The race will end where it started at Hughes Shelter, but in between, participants will face eight separate challenges and a course that is done partially on foot and the rest on bike.
Friday, June 3, will be another night of fun as the Relay for Life holds its “Carnival for a Cure” event from 5:30-10:30 p.m. at the Chahinkapa Park and Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton. There will also be no admission fee for this event. At 6 p.m. in the Harvest Outreach Church there will be a Bike Rodeo, bonfire and an ice cream social.
Saturday, June 4 is going to be a huge day for Twin Town folks as there are nine separate events going on, and if you can plan your day tightly, you can make it to every single one.
The day begins with the Dick Bell Catfish Tournament at 7 a.m. at the Kidder Damn. Then the morning devotions begin at Harvest Outreach Church at 8 a.m. Afterwards, if you're quick enough you can make the Wahpper 3 on 3 at 9 a.m. in Chahinkapa Park. Once you’ve gotten your ball on, you can make your way downtown to see the parade starting at 10 a.m. The route has the parade beginning at Farm City Supply in Breckenridge and ending at the Family Dollar in Wahpeton.
After the parade, you’ll have to zip on over to Terrace Lanes at 11:30 a.m. for the Texas Hold’em Tournament. During this time you’ll obviously need to eat, so you can stop by the Chahinkapa Zoo from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for vendors and food trucks. While you’re there, you can participate in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Conservation activities, also taking part at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you’re not thoroughly tired out after arranging your schedule to make it to all day’s events, then you can make your way over to the Harvest Outreach Church for a Gospel Concert at 7 p.m., and then swiftly make your way to the Bois De Sioux Golf Course at 7:30 p.m. for the Evan’s Support Glow Ball 9 Hole Golf Scramble. Exhausted yet?
With one final day of activities, Sunday, June 5, takes on a festive tone as we all get to celebrate Tal the Orangutan’s birthday at the Chahinkapa Zoo at 1 p.m. At 10 a.m. the Christian Motorcycle Association will be putting their bikes on display at the Harvest Outreach Church.
Daily News will be covering a number of these events, so look forward to these stories in our Blue Goose Days 2022 coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.