The Twin Towns Area once again experienced Blue Goose Days with all the trimmings.
A summer tradition in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, the festival lasted from Friday, June 4-Sunday, June 6. It included fundraisers, education and plenty of celebration.
The 15th Annual Amazing Race, a fundraiser to support Richland-Wilkin Kinship’s youth mentoring, received much participation Friday evening. The race traditionally features a competitive division and a non-competitive division. Despite temperatures reaching as high as 101 degrees Fahrenheit, teams were in high spirits.
“I was just amazed that everybody made it through,” Rebekah Christensen said. “Not only that, but they were having fun and doing amazingly.”
Christensen, Kinship’s director, was impressed by this year’s race participants. Not only was the competitive racing close, but the non-competitive racing was ample.
“We split our family division into two parts. It was great. I know there was only little 3-year-old who rode a bike without training wheels as long as he could. He ended up leaving his bike and spending the rest of the race on his mom’s shoulders. That’s one Super-Mama!” Christensen said.
In the end, “The Green Machines” came in first for competitive racing. The team was made up of Elijah Christensen, Colin and Isaac Samuels and Sam Viger. Second place went to “Breck Cowboys,” with Ally, Jonah, Luke and Noah Christensen and Sawyer Gowin. Third place meant to “Golden Harvest,” with Munzero Desire, Jackson DeVries, Carson Hinsverk, Bjorn Kubela and Trenton Mauch.
Blue Goose Days events held Saturday, June 5 included the returning parade through downtown Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. Despite gray clouds and the chance of continued hot weather, the parade was viewed by countless spectators.
Parade participants included Chahinkapa Zoo; firefighters from Wahpeton, Breckenridge and Dwight, North Dakota; KrAz Dance, Red River Communications, Minnesota state Rep. Jeff Backer, R-District 12A; Just for Kix; North Dakota state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber Beck, R-District 25; Daily News and News Monitor; members of the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, Sons of Norway; North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25; and Wilkin County Commissioner Eric Klindt.
“It’s time to dust off your floats and shine up your vehicles,” Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber Executive Vice President Lisa Kunkel previously wrote. “Let’s make this the best one yet.”
Saturday’s activities also included education and fun at Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton. The zoo hosted food trucks, craft vendors, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) personnel and other guests. The trio of Justine, Carson and Beau Hammer learned about island animals. Other stations included opportunities to learn about grasslands, mountains, rainforests and those habitats’ inhabitants.
Endangered species was the theme of this year’s Blue Goose Days, Daily News previously reported. Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman worked with FWS Biologist Kristine Askerooth to spend the word.
“If we start losing little bits and pieces of our natural world, then it all starts to fall apart,” Askerooth said previously.
Talukan (“Tal”) the orangutan once again celebrated his birthday in style during Blue Goose Days. Prior to Tal’s arrival, his enclosure was decorated by zoo guests.
“It was so much fun,” Diekman said.
