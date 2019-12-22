Wilkin County Commissioners met with Human Services Director Dave Sayler and Northwest Regional Operations Director of Lutheran Social Services (LSS) Kate Coughlin on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to approve the 2020 contract for additional treatment services. The board ultimately decided to expand services, raising the budget for services provided by LSS.
Wilkin County partners with LSS to receive their family services to create a stable and healthy environment for children and parents. LSS family services include adoption, foster care, child protection service, mental health service and educational groups.
The original proposed contract Wilkin County had with LSS for 2020 was for the amount of $136,426. After the board talked with Coughlin, they approved to increase the budget to approximately $145,000 to include additional services that have the potential to prevent families from having to enter intensive in-home treatment and child displacement.
These additional services, Family Community Support (FCS), work within the family system to educate families on what a safe and healthy environment looks like in a home. This educational service is designed to prevent disruption to the child and cause childhood trauma.
“We are trying to prevent as many kids as possible to be put into the system because the system is not good for them,” Coughlin said. “In the long run, those kids (put in the system) are more likely to have childhood trauma. Childhood trauma is the number one indicator of health conditions as an adult, the number one indicator of a criminal offense as an adult and the number one indicator of substance abuse as an adult. We don’t want kids to go into foster care, we want kids to stay with their parents by providing parents with skills so that they may parent more effectively.”
FCS teaches rudimentary parental skill sets to families. The average length of this service is approximately 11 months.
“What we do during that time is really important,” Coughlin said. “We are doing parental skills, we are doing skills and family assessment. What we are really trying to do is prevent out of home placement to these kids.”
The mentoring and modeling program is being implemented in Otter Tail County. Of the 78 families that participate in the FCS services, only one family had to be referred to intensive in-home treatment, Coughlin explained.
“That’s the success we’ve had in Otter Tail,” Coughlin said. “They value us a great deal. They see the benefit of this.”
FSC is not therapy or treatment, rather it is a mentoring and modeling of a healthy family system that aims to keep families together through providing families with adequate skills, Coughlin explained.
“In concept, it seems it is the right thing to do,” Vice Chairman Dennis Larson said.
Commissioner Neal Folstad said that he believes FCS services would lend to these kids developing to become healthy adults. Folstad made the motion to approve an increase in budget. The board unanimously voted in favor of an increased budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.