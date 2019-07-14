Board approves twin home plans, property sale

A developer’s plan to build at least two twin homes in Breckenridge, Minnesota, was given the green light this week.
At the Port Authority Board meeting held Wednesday, July 10, plans submitted by developer Paul Mergens for the twin homes were reviewed and approved. A resolution was passed which approves and authorizes the transfer of real property to Mergens by approval of a purchase agreement.
The Port Authority is selling the east half of Lot 5, along with Lots 6 and 7 in Block 7 of the Gewalt Addition on the city’s east side.
In other action, the board agreed to sell property it owns to Brent and Jessie Pulskamp doing business as Valley Fab & Repairs, LLC. The company has been renting the property, located in Lot 7, Block 3 and the east half of Lot 6, Block 3 of the Schweitzer Addition. The buyers are purchasing the property because they intend on expanding their business.
In other news, a voluntary foreclosure sale of the Stop ’n’ Go property at 308 N. Fifth St., Breckenridge, will be held by public auction on July 31 at 10 a.m. by the Sheriff at the Wilkin County Law Enforcement Center, located at 515 Dacotah Ave., Breckenridge.
The board also reviewed the May financials. The cash/investment balance for Port Authority was $218,805.32 at the end of May, and the Minnesota Investment Fund balance as of May 31 was $833,661.68.
The next Port Authority meeting will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
