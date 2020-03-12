Nearly 82 Breckenridge Public Schools students recognized National Engineering Week with Doosan Bobcat on Tuesday, March 10 with science, technology and mathematics (STEM) activities.
“If you like math or science you might go to school for one of those but if you understand that engineering is a type of profession that those skills apply to and you enjoy making, building and designing than engineering is a good career,” Doosan Bobcat’s Total Quality Management Manager Heather Goulet said.
Doosan Bobcat’s Quality Engineer Senior Janelle Mauch, End User Computing Analyst Cullen Strader, Manufacturing Engineering Co-op Garrett Erickson, Quality Engineering Co-op Jared Ottman, Design Engineer Co-op Nicholas Johnson and Goulet started the morning at the high school with ninth graders and later went to the elementary for activities with fourth graders.
“For us at Bobcat, it’s fun and it enriches what we do at work. Also, it helps the students in schools to see the potential of what engineering or manufacturing has to offer as a career,” Goulet said.
Bobcat’s three co-ops are college students studying engineering and gaining work experience at the manufacturing company in Wahpeton, North Dakota designed, planned and led various STEM activities for students.
Ninth graders were tasked to build wind turbine generators and measure the change in voltage produced with different sizes and shapes of blades.
Johnson asked the fourth graders at the beginning of the activities what they thought engineers do. Some answers provided were “mostly help farmers,” “design and create things,” “find solutions to big problems,” “make machinery,” “create items to make life easier” and “help the community be a better place.”
The students were then tasked with the challenge to work within groups to build the tallest tower using only index cards – no tape, just raw engineering skills. After two rounds, a group of students designed a tower reaching 42 inches.
“We do this across all of our sites in North America,” Goulet said. “As a company, we invest in the community and our people. It’s nice that Bobcat says ‘This is important to as a community.’ Otherwise we wouldn’t be able to do this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.