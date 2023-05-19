Bobcat, Wahpeton Elementary School salute STEM

Fourth graders from Wahpeton Elementary School gathered Thursday, May 18 with, back from left, Dan Lugert, Cullen Strader, Janelle Klosterman and Sue Raguse, representing the STEM ambassadors from Bobcat’s plant in Wahpeton. The four adults were there to celebrate the school earning a $1,000 Doosan Discovery Grant.
“We’re delighted to see that the kids are learning about technology and innovation, things that are important to Bobcat as a company,” Dan Lugert said Thursday, May 18 in Wahpeton.
Lugert, manager of Bobcat’s plant in Wahpeton, was one of four STEM ambassadors commemorating Wahpeton Elementary School’s receiving a $1,000 Doosan Discovery Grant in 2022. The quartet’s visit coincided with nearly 160 fourth and fifth grade students receiving a unique educational experience with North Dakota’s Gateway to Science (NDGTS).
Christy Ringgenberg, NDGTS, led multiple students in a demonstration of coding Finch robots to complete tasks. Prior to the students’ arrival, Lugert and colleagues Sue Raguse, Janelle Klosterman and Cullen Strader watched and tried out the Finches themselves.
“We’re here to see the funds in action with the robotics event that Wahpeton Elementary School is planning,” Klosterman said.
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning continues to evolve and inspire youth. Prior to Thursday’s visit, Bobcat highlighted how youth would “build on their 4Cs: Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Creativity and Communication.”
“They’re very engaged,” Beth Higdem said about participating students. “They come up with some amazing codes.”
Those youth also continue to learn essential skills, Strader said.
“Really, the ultimate goal of the Doosan Discovery Grant is cultivating the STEM experience with young students,” Klosterman said. “We want to get them involved and interested at an early age.”