Bobcat, Wahpeton Elementary School salute STEM

Fourth graders from Wahpeton Elementary School gathered Thursday, May 18 with, back from left, Dan Lugert, Cullen Strader, Janelle Klosterman and Sue Raguse, representing the STEM ambassadors from Bobcat’s plant in Wahpeton. The four adults were there to celebrate the school earning a $1,000 Doosan Discovery Grant.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

“We’re delighted to see that the kids are learning about technology and innovation, things that are important to Bobcat as a company,” Dan Lugert said Thursday, May 18 in Wahpeton.

Lugert, manager of Bobcat’s plant in Wahpeton, was one of four STEM ambassadors commemorating Wahpeton Elementary School’s receiving a $1,000 Doosan Discovery Grant in 2022. The quartet’s visit coincided with nearly 160 fourth and fifth grade students receiving a unique educational experience with North Dakota’s Gateway to Science (NDGTS).

Gavin Marohl and Draven Gilbert, Wahpeton Elementary School fifth graders, were among the nearly 160 youth receiving a unique learning experience. The students programmed code for Finch robots.


