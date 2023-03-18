Nearly a foot of unplowed snow sits softly surrounding the old Breckenridge water plant. Frost slowly creeps around each window of the empty building like an invasive thicket of blackberries.

Dust and mildew have infiltrated every nook and cranny of the facility that provided water to the city’s citizens less than three years ago. Even now, with the hand-cranked levers and valves, aged machinery and structural damage, it’s hard to imagine the water plant running safely and smoothly decades ago, let alone just a few years.

Bogie brightened Breckenridge
Buy Now

After retiring in 2018, Jim Bogenreif received a keepsake clock thanking him for his dedication to the city and stating, ‘Cherish every moment - you have earned it!’


Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 