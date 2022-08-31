Bois de Sioux Adventure Area co-creator vies for open Breckenridge City Council spot

In April, the idea of a mountain biking trail in Breckenridge was brought to the active living committee by Brooks Klinnert and Scott Nicholson. Since then, the trails have been built, the idea has expanded into what’s now known as the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area and Klinnert has entered his name into the race for one of three open Breckenridge City Council positions.
One of his top priorities of being on the council is to bring more activities into the community. This includes all types of activities like an open skating rink or bike and walking paths around the town — anything for the Breckenridge community to spend their time.
Klinnert has lived in the area since 1983, raising his family and working as a business systems analyst at Doosan Bobcat. His working experience has taught him the best ways to work with other people.
“I’ve been working with people my entire life,” Klinnert explained. “Fixing things and helping people is what I know how to do as a part of the community.”
Passionate about helping people in the community, Klinnert wants to make a difference if he’s elected.
“I grew up here and I would like to see what we can do to make things better for the children,” he said.
If elected, he will be the newest member of the city council since Beth Meyer was appointed in December 2021.
He will find his name on the Nov. 8 general election ballot with incumbents Meyer and James Jawaski and previous city council member Evie Fox.
Daily News will continue to contact election candidates for contested races and publish them when they’re available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.