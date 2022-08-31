Bois de Sioux Adventure Area co-creator vies for open Breckenridge City Council spot
Brooks Klinnert

 Submitted

In April, the idea of a mountain biking trail in Breckenridge was brought to the active living committee by Brooks Klinnert and Scott Nicholson. Since then, the trails have been built, the idea has expanded into what’s now known as the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area and Klinnert has entered his name into the race for one of three open Breckenridge City Council positions.

One of his top priorities of being on the council is to bring more activities into the community. This includes all types of activities like an open skating rink or bike and walking paths around the town — anything for the Breckenridge community to spend their time.



